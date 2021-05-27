FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people are dead and one person is recovering after a medical emergency call to the 7000 block of Kenny Drive, just south of Fulton.

Officials report the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, however the investigation is ongoing.

Officials report EMS personnel found two adults dead and a third adult was found alive but in a critical medical condition.

The third person was taken to the University Hospital in Columbia where they are now recovering and in stable condition.

Officials report this is an active death investigation it is being conducted by the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is suspected and no additional subjects are being sought according to officials. Next-of-kin are being notified according to the sheriff's office.

The Central Callaway Fire Protection District and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the scene investigation according to the Callway County Sheriff's Office.

The post Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .