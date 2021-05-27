Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, MO

Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcAXM_0aCoxtvJ00

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people are dead and one person is recovering after a medical emergency call to the 7000 block of Kenny Drive, just south of Fulton.

Officials report the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, however the investigation is ongoing.

Officials report EMS personnel found two adults dead and a third adult was found alive but in a critical medical condition.

The third person was taken to the University Hospital in Columbia where they are now recovering and in stable condition.

Officials report this is an active death investigation it is being conducted by the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is suspected and no additional subjects are being sought according to officials. Next-of-kin are being notified according to the sheriff's office.

The Central Callaway Fire Protection District and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the scene investigation according to the Callway County Sheriff's Office.

The post Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
760
Followers
345
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Columbia, MO
Fulton, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Callaway County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Government
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
Callaway County, MO
Government
Fulton, MO
Government
County
Callaway County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Accident#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Emergency#The University Hospital#Abc17news#Deaths#Ems Personnel#Medical#Kenny Drive#Next Of Kin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Cole County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three injured after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are seriously injured and one person is moderately injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route B, south of Schulte Lane in Cole County Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Zion Strickland was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu and tried to pass another vehicle when The post Three injured after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist dies after a head-on collision on Old Plank Road and Route K

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle driver is dead after a head-on collision on west Old Plank Rd near W Rte K. Boone County Joint Communications reported the crash at 7:49 p.m. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one including two children that The post Motorcyclist dies after a head-on collision on Old Plank Road and Route K appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged after Sept. 2020 wreck resulted in life-threatening injuries

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A person is charged in connection with a south Columbia crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries. Hannah Jawad is charged with second-degree assault, amred criminal action and driving without a valid license. According to court documents, Jawad was driving east on Green Meadows road on September 2nd when she crossed the center The post Woman charged after Sept. 2020 wreck resulted in life-threatening injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries after unattended cooking fire at Aria Apartments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Everyone is safe after an early morning Tuesday fire at Aria Apartments. The Columbia Fire Department says unattended cooking caused the fire. Fire crews were called to the 3655 building of the Aria Apartments around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. A Columbia Fire Department firetruck responded to the unattended cooking fire at the Aria The post No injuries after unattended cooking fire at Aria Apartments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcycle driver seriously injured after I-70 wreck in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle driver was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 70 near mile marker 148.6 in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Terry Shipley drove a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle and passed motorists on the right shoulder. Shipley then veered left to avoid The post Motorcycle driver seriously injured after I-70 wreck in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman arrested after Monday morning chase east of Tipton

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A person is in custody after a chase in Pettis County Monday morning. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Department troopers assisted with the chase on Highway 50 east of Tipton. Sydney Ward reportedly drove off the road into a field where she got out the car and started running from The post Woman arrested after Monday morning chase east of Tipton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Child dead after being struck by a propeller at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) An eight-year-old Waynesville boy was pronounced dead at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday after being struck by a propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that emergency personnel responded to the Ft. Wood Recreation Area near the six mile mark of the Glaize Arm in reference to the The post Child dead after being struck by a propeller at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power pole knocked down in DWI crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Water & Light is working to get a power pole back up Monday morning after a man allegedly driving while intoxicated crashed into it, knocking it down. It happened around 1 a.m. on West Worley Street between Oak Street and McBaine Avenue. A Columbia Police officer on scene said the man The post Power pole knocked down in DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ABC 17 Investigates: Moniteau County deputy put on probation after verbal exchange

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News Investigates what happened with a Moniteau County deputy getting put on probation. That deputy is back on duty after he was put on probation last week because of an interaction with a citizen. This is body camera footage from the interaction on May 27th that we got through a The post ABC 17 Investigates: Moniteau County deputy put on probation after verbal exchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Warsaw homeowner dies in Saturday morning house fire

WARSAW, Mo. (KMIZ) A homeowner in Warsaw died in a house fire after re-entering the home with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the flames. On Saturday around 1 a.m., Benton County Central Dispatch received an 911 call about a residential structure fire at 1636 Estates Dr., Warsaw, Missouri. According to a Facebook The post Warsaw homeowner dies in Saturday morning house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged after shooting gun downtown Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is in the Boone County Jail after police say he fired a gun downtown. Andre Lee is accused in the Sunday night's shooting just before midnight. No one was hurt. Lee is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Lee The post Columbia man charged after shooting gun downtown Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged after trying to hit a man with a vehicle in the Columbia Mall parking lot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman faces several charges after allegedly trying to hit a person with her car in west Columbia. Prosecutors charged Lacee Adams with first-degree assault, stealing, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident. Adams is accused of trying to hit a man with her car after stealing belongings from his The post Woman charged after trying to hit a man with a vehicle in the Columbia Mall parking lot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person injured in an afternoon wreck on Route B in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle wreck on Route B in Cooper County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Tyler Gosselink was driving a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee and turned left in front of Patrick Thompson, 48, who was The post One person injured in an afternoon wreck on Route B in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.