Everybody on the New York Rangers owes Igor Shesterkin a steak for his performance last night. The Rangers pulled off a 2-1 overtime win against the Leafs and they can 100% thank their goaltender for that. Shesterkin was a wall, blocking 40 of the 41 shots he faced. Following the second period, the analysts during the intermission broadcast obviously brought up Shesterkin's incredible performance. Stephen Valiquette started it off by praising Shesterkin, claiming that it was the best period of Rangers hockey that he’s ever seen by a goalie.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO