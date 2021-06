Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes announced that the County’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will be at Millyard Park, located at 635 South Clinton Ave. in Trenton, adjacent to the Roebling Market, on Monday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. Capital Health staff will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 years of age or older. Registration in the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System is encouraged but not required. Stop by and get vaccinated!