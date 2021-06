Chips and putts from area golf courses. Brook Valley had a busy week last week. On Thursday, the Men’s Golf Association played a “Bubba Ball” scramble on the front line. In this, each player was allowed a “bubba ball,” or hard mulligan, on every hole. Each golfer could elect to hit a “bubba” or play their original ball. But if the “bubba” was used, the team had to play the results, regardless of where it ended up.