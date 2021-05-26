CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor McDavid addressed the outside noise about him leaving Edmonton

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt took just four games for the Edmonton Oilers to get bounced from the playoffs and with the early departure comes a boatload of questions. What’s next for this team, and more importantly… will Connor McDavid ask for a trade? McDavid, 24, just wrapped up his sixth season and has just a single playoff series win to his name, so, logically, people are starting to question whether he wants out of the historic franchise. But low and behold, that simply is not the case.

