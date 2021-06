That was literally the least informative video I have ever watched. -They were right that he is a Georgia lean, visits UGA the first week of June. He will be at Clemson for the Elite Retreat, as I have told y'all in my updates. I have also said that Clemson feels a little bit better about where they are now then a few weeks ago, but it is all about that UGA visit that is first, if he comes out of there uncommitted, it green flag racing between Clemson, Bama, and UGA.