Calabasas, CA

State Senate to vote on Stern’s genocide and Holocaust education bill

By Kev Kurdoghlian
signalscv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to “fill the Holocaust education gap” in schools introduced by state Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, passed out of the Senate Appropriation Committee last week. The proposed legislation would create the Governor’s Council on Genocide and Holocaust Education “to develop best practices to facilitate the instruction on genocide and the Holocaust” as well as identifying resources and programs to train educators on teaching the subjects.

