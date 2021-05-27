Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate announced, battle changes coming

During the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special livestream tonight, Yuji Horii and Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate for unannounced platforms. Only a logo was revealed for the game, but the logo is a lot darker and more mature than what we are used to from the whimsical series, with burning scars made in the earth. Someone also says in Japanese, rather ominously, “Why do humans live?” Additionally, Horii explained that Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate is planned to receive a worldwide simultaneous release, and the command battle system is going to change. How exactly it will change has evidently not been finalized, but Horii said, “We have some prototypes.”