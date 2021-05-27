Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Wuhan story finally has legs, now that Trump is gone

By John Kass, Tribune Content Agency
Daily Reflector
 2021-05-27

What are we learning about the American political-media establishment now that the origin story of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be radically changing?. The Wall Street Journal has been reporting on new developments out of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. There’s more on those researchers who became “sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.” The newspaper’s reporting boosts efforts supporting a deeper investigation into the origins of the coronavirus illness.

www.reflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
John Kass
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prizes#American#The Wall Street Journal#Republican#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Democrats#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump bashes 'woke generals'

Former President Donald Trump criticized "woke generals" during his Ohio rally, an apparent swipe at Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. The former president slammed "woke generals" during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate. Miller is running a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Here's who is walking the impossible 2024 Trump tightrope

(CNN) — The Republicans eyeing presidential bids in 2024 must strike a delicate balance: Attract President Donald Trump's supporters without running afoul of Trump himself, who is considering a run of his own. Former South Carolina Gov. and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley tried to walk that line this week --...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Inside William Barr’s Breakup With Trump

Donald Trump is a man consumed with grievance against people he believes have betrayed him, but few betrayals have enraged him more than what his attorney general did to him. To Trump, the unkindest cut of all was when William Barr stepped forward and declared that there had been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, just as the president was trying to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by claiming that the election had been stolen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci fought Trump over order to cancel funding linked to Wuhan lab

Former President Trump stopped a grant to EcoHealth Alliance because it had previously collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It was first reported in a tell-all book from two Washington Post reporters. The funding of about $370,000 was meant to study how coronaviruses jump from infected bats to humans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Big Lie is still complicating Biden's biggest promise

(CNN) — In President Joe Biden's America, there are shades of gray between red and blue. While Biden is preaching that bipartisanship is possible in Washington on infrastructure and is making an effort to work with Republicans, his Justice Department is alleging "racially motivated" overreach by the GOP in US states on elections.
POTUSWashington Post

Where Congress Stands on Undoing Trump’s Last-Minute Rules

Like presidents before him, Donald Trump raced to finalize new rules before he left office in January. The U.S. Congress, using a law designed for just such occasions, is moving to repeal as many as three of those rules. But the window to repeal even more probably has closed. 1....