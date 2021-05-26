1 picture to make you hopeful after a year of protests for racial justice
Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death sparked a nationwide movement for racial justice in policing. As part of the commemoration of the day, Floyd's family -- including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna -- met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. During that visit, Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci snapped this incredible image:www.ktbs.com