Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand
May 27—After wreaking havoc in Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, Cyclone Yaas gradually weakened into a deep depression on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of the 26th May over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. Likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," IMD posted on Twitter on the early morning of Thursday.www.tribuneledgernews.com