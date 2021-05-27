Cancel
Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand

By Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 2021-05-27

May 27—After wreaking havoc in Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, Cyclone Yaas gradually weakened into a deep depression on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm 'Yaas' weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of the 26th May over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. Likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," IMD posted on Twitter on the early morning of Thursday.

