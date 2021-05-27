Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand

The Northern Limited Monsoon (NLM) suspends its advancement for the next seven days leaving Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab with subdued rainfall for the next few days. The northern limit of southwest monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. Present meteorological conditions, large scale features and prevailing wind patterns over the region remain unfavourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of northwest India during this forecast period.