Roger Goodell makes $40 million a year, according to reports from various outlets in 2020 when the NFL commissioner announced he'd be going without his salary during the worst of the pandemic to help keep others employed. He's in the middle of a five-year contract that runs through 2023, an extension signed in 2017. When that deal was inked, ESPN reported Goodell had made more than $200 million since 2006 and the current deal could net him another $200 million if he hits all the various incentives.