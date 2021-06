Peter Savio, of Savio Solar Power Solutions, announces the formation of the newest solar farm on O’ahu, available for everyone and providing solar power for residents of condominiums, townhouses, apartments, nonprofits, and businesses of all kinds, whether you own or rent. Savio Solar Power Solutions is a new way to own and manage a solar farm by giving individual owners and renters the ability to buy and own a unit of solar and to purchase the amount of energy capacity needed for their homes. This first-ever condominium style of ownership is protected under Hawaii law and allows for owner control, as well as the ability to sell to another Hawaii resident if the owner moves away from Hawaii.