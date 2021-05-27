Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India's reports 3,847 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hrs, death toll surpasses 3 lakh

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—Delhi's positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in 60 days. The national capital recorded 1,500 cases on Wednesday and 130 deaths. As the second wave shows signs of slowing down all over the country states are gearing up for vaccination to help avoid a possible third wave. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to ensure vaccine procurement and distribution happens at the earliest. Delhi has had to shut vaccination centres around the city due to the shortage of vaccination.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arvind Kejriwal
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Lakh#Covid 19#2 71 57 795#French#Ani#Us Intelligence#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Brazil surpasses 500,000 Covid-19 death toll, situation may worsen due to delayed vaccination

Experts have warned that the situation due to the Covid-19 outbreak may worsen in Brazil due to delayed vaccination as the country has already surpassed 500,000 Covid-related deaths on Saturday. According to government data, just 11% of Brazilians have been fully vaccinated till now. According to Brazil's health ministry data, as many as 500,800 deaths have been recorded in the country with 17,883,750 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Daily COVID-19 count remains below one lakh mark in India

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With the...
Public Healthgruntstuff.com

India reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began

India on Sunday recorded 3,689 COVID-19 deaths, its highest every day toll since the pandemic began. The report demise depend got here because the nation hit 392,488 new circumstances within the earlier 24 hours, bringing its whole to 19.56 million. COVID-19 has killed a minimum of 215,542 folks with the...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

India records 62,224 new Covid-19 cases, 2,542 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded as many as 62,224 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 2,96,33,105. As many as 2,542 Covid-related deaths were recorded in the same time period, taking the total death toll to 3,79,573. The active cases in the country stand at 8,65,432. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 3.22 percent. 1,07,628 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Public Healthjagonews24.com

India’s active Covid-19 count below 9 lakh after 70 days

With the continued slide in daily new Covid cases, India’s active caseload on Wednesday stood at 8,65,432 - a decline below the nine lakh mark after 70 days, reports The Statesman. A net decline of 47,946 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.92...
Public Healthalaturkaonline.com

Coronavirus death toll in Colombia surpasses 95,000

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – The death toll from the coronavirus in Colombia reached 95,192 with 577 news fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Health Minister said Saturday. It reported 29,998 new cases, bringing the total to 3.72 million, according to data released by health officials. Recoveries reached 3.45 million...
Public HealthNew York Post

Global COVID-19 deaths this year surpass 2020 totals

More people globally have died from COVID-19 so far in 2021 than in all of 2020 when the viral outbreak began. The world suffered 1.88 million COVID deaths in 2020. That number has already reached 1.9 million less than halfway through this year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Public Healthsouthasiamonitor.org

India reports 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,726 deaths in 24 hours

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, on Tuesday reported less than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day while the death toll in the last 24 hours remained under 3000. With 2,726 deaths linked to the virus caused in the same time span, the COVID-19 toll has...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

193 fresh COVID-19 infections in Mizoram, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs

Aizawl (Mizoram): Mizoram reported 193 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state government’s Department of Information and Public Relations released on Sunday morning. The cumulative caseload reached 16,943 including 13,129 discharges and 3,733 active cases. With three new deaths in the last 24 hours, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - India on Monday reported 70,421 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305, the data showed. India added 3,921 deaths overnight. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Public Healthbatonrougenews.net

Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000

Bangkok [Thailand], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's COVID-19 caseload topped 200,000 with 3,000 new cases reported on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a new surge of infections. The new cases, with five imported and 2,995 locally transmitted, brought the total tally to 202,264, according to the Center for the...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Brazil surpasses half a million deaths from COVID-19

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil surpassed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, registering 2,301 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The country recorded an additional 82,288 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with nearly 17.9 million cases of the disease registered since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.
Public Healthlapost.us

US surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 600,000 people in the U.S. have now lost their lives to COVID-19, a staggering toll that comes even as new infections and deaths steadily decline and much of the country attempts to return to pre-pandemic normal life. The rate of severe illness and death has fallen dramatically as...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil said Saturday that more than 500,000 people in the country are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 2,000 daily deaths in recent days. Brazil’s reported death toll is second only to that of the U.S., where the number of lives lost has topped 600,000.