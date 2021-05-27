Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp users in India won't be affected, says Centre amid legal battle over privacy

By Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the normal functioning of Whatsapp will not be impacted because of the measures the information technology ministry proposes to take if the platform does not comply with the new rules where the Centre wants the first originator of a message to be identified if required. The ministry specifically mentioned WhatsApp as it moved the Delhi high court and challenged the Centre's new rules, stating that this violates the right to privacy and the company's end-to-end encryption policy. The government said this last-minute challenge was clear defiance.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right To Privacy#Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
Related
Cell Phonesmarketingweek.com

WhatsApp looks to calm privacy fears with first international campaign

WhatsApp is launching its first global campaign to show its 2 billion users their data is safe, after causing “confusion” with the release of a privacy update, which caused many users to uninstall the app. The Facebook-owned brand released a controversial change to its terms of service in January, which...
Internetsouthasiamonitor.org

Twitter in India loses legal shield from prosecution over users' posts

Micro-blogging site Twitter has lost its legal shield from prosecution over users' posts in India, amid a faceoff with the Modi government over new IT rules, media reports said. Twitter lost its legal shield for failing to comply with the new rules that require the appointment of key officers based...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: tricks to improve the privacy and data of your account

When we send relevant information such as: bank account numbers, passwords, receipts with our address, etc., many times we do not want this data to fall into the hands of third parties, therefore, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has recently added “Temporary Messages” , a function that will take care of disappearing all the messages of a certain chat after 7 days of having activated the function.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

WhatsApp goes on the privacy offensive after user criticism

After a vocal and hostile from users about changes to its terms and conditions, WhatsApp has embarked on a marketing drive focused on privacy. The ad campaign also follows attacks by the UK government on WhatsApp's use of end-to-end encryption which has been described by home secretary Priti Patel as "not acceptable".
TechnologyThe Verge

India’s healthcare workers are busting misinformation on WhatsApp

Bharti Kamble is on the lookout for fake messages related to COVID-19. Late in the afternoon, she carefully reads over 500 messages from eight WhatsApp groups. As she finishes her search, she’s relieved. “For 30 days now, I didn’t come across a single piece of misinformation as WhatsApp forward,” she says. But after a year spent fighting misinformation, Kamble remains wary. “It’s still too early to declare a victory,” she says.
Cell Phonesnordot.app

After user exodus, WhatsApp promises new privacy features

In the wake of a major controversy over changes to user rules, WhatsApp is recommitting itself to full encryption and holding out the prospect of new features to protect user privacy. These include the possibility of sending messages that can only be viewed once by the recipient. This could be...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

WhatsApp users are losing their accounts due to this new hoax

WhatsApp It will be the most popular application in the world, but its security measures are not the best, even worse if cybercriminals take advantage of the naivete of users. No one is free from the threat and it is enough to make a simple mistake for the account to be hijacked by hackers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

WhatsApp’s Fight With The Indian Government Over Its Data Privacy Rules May Have Global Reverberations

In September of 2015, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a town hall at its Menlo Park headquarters, employees cheered. Zuckerberg praised the Indian Prime Minister for his social media savvy, and Modi complimented the CEO’s Internet.org initiative bringing connectivity to the rural areas of India. The two leaders spoke about using social media as a tool for governance and elections. The duo had met earlier when Zuckerberg toured India in 2014, the same year Facebook purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion, buying the top messaging app in the mobile-first country and adding 30 million users to its network. The two leaders hugged, signaling a budding bond between them. “India is personally very important to the history of our company here,” Zuckerberg said.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

WhatsApp launches new privacy campaign after attacks from users and governments

WhatsApp has launched a new ad campaign promoting its privacy and security features, as it continues to face backlash from both users and the public.The ads stress the importance of end-to-end encryption, which is used to ensure that only the sender and recipient of messages are able to read them. As such, it is technically impossible for WhatsApp to see any messages that are sent through its app – or to make them available to law enforcement or governments.The ads come as WhatsApp faces backlash over its privacy policy on a number of fronts. In recent months, it received sustained...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

WhatsApp urges Delhi High Court to uphold ICC opinion on privacy policy

Facebook and WhatsApp on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to suspend the opinion of the Indian Competition Commission (ICC) asking them to provide certain information regarding an investigation ordered by it into the messaging app’s new privacy policy. instant. A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet...
Educationopoyi.com

When will schools reopen in India? This is what Centre says

NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul answered questions regarding the reopening of schools. This comes amid worries that the third wave might harm children. After reaching a global record high of 4.14 lakh infections on May 7, India has seen a decline in new COVID cases in recent weeks. Concerns have been raised that a third COVID wave is expected to hit the country shortly, just as several states come out of lockdown.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Air India Restarts Flights From The UAE Amid Confusion Over Eligibility

One-way Starting 10:00 AM today, 24th June, Air India is resuming its operations to Dubai. Flights will operate to the newly-reopened Terminal 1 in Dubai. This means travelers can book tickets to return to India if they wish. However, the reverse is currently not true. When it comes to inbound...
Internetthekashmirimages.com

HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI) notice asking Facebook and WhatsApp to furnish certain information in relation to a probe ordered by it into the instant messaging app’s new privacy policy.
Internetdallassun.com

Shashi Tharoor to seek explanation from Twitter

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A short while after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that he was denied accesss to his Twitter account for almost an hour, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he had also faced a similar situation. Tharoor, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary...