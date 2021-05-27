WhatsApp users in India won't be affected, says Centre amid legal battle over privacy

WhatsApp has launched a new ad campaign promoting its privacy and security features, as it continues to face backlash from both users and the public.The ads stress the importance of end-to-end encryption, which is used to ensure that only the sender and recipient of messages are able to read them. As such, it is technically impossible for WhatsApp to see any messages that are sent through its app – or to make them available to law enforcement or governments.The ads come as WhatsApp faces backlash over its privacy policy on a number of fronts. In recent months, it received sustained...