Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Mehul Choksi to be handed over to India, says Antiguan PM Gaston Browne

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—Financial scam-accused Mehul Choksi, apprehended in Dominica is likely to be repatriated straight to India as Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told news agency ANI that Antigua will not accept him back. Browne said he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen, the news agency reported.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehul Choksi
Person
Gaston Browne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ani#Dominican#Indian#Punjab National Bank#Antiguan Newsroom#Pnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Indiashortpedia.com

Mehul Choksi is 'still' an Indian citizen, India tells Dominica court

India in an affidavit filled in Dominica Court has said that Mehul Choksi is "still" an Indian citizen and has opposed his bail. The affidavit details how Choksi's "declaration of renunciation" of Indian citizenship was not accepted by the Indian Government and "citizenship of Mehul Choksi may be decided as Indian".
Worldlatinamericanews.net

Mehul Choksi's legal team releases videos, photographs

London [UK], June 15 (ANI): As the controversy around fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's disappearance from Antigua refuses to die down, a UK-based law firm looking after the case has released images and videos on Monday claiming that he was kidnapped from Antigua. Choksi went missing from Antigua on May 23...
Public Healthdallassun.com

India adaptable, agile even in middle of pandemic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India as a nation is adaptable and agile even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and noted that the government has implemented huge reforms across sectors such as mining, space, banking and atomic energy. Delivering the...
Worldlatinamericanews.net

Mehul Choksi's lawyers say he misses court date in Dominica

Roseau [Dominica], June 15 (ANI): Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi failed to appear in Magistrate's Court in Roseau on June 14 for the commencement of the trial against him over his illegal entry into the Caribbean country, because he was suffering from mental stress and experienced high blood pressure, his lawyers informed the court.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

India to restore 26 million ha of degraded land by 2030: PM

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that land degradation poses a special challenge to the developing world and it was the world's sacred duty to leave a healthy planet for future generations. Addressing UN 'High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought', he...
Yogaatlanticcitynews.net

India expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan PM for doing yoga

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Colombo on Monday expressed gratitude to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa for sharing a glimpse of yoga sessions on seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021). In a photograph shared by the commission, Mahinda...
Worlddominicanewsonline.com

Trial of Mehul Choksi adjourned due to a decline in his health

The trial of the alleged Indian fugitive and Antiguan citizen, Mehul Choksi, which was expected to begin in the Roseau Magistrate court today has been adjourned to June 25, 2021, due to a decline in the defendant’s health condition. On June 2, 2021, the 62-year-old diamantaire who is wanted by...
YogaBirmingham Star

Yoga originated in Nepal before India, claims PM Oli

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 21 (ANI): Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that Yoga originated in Nepal, adding that India wasn't around when Yoga started in the world. "Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence...
Worlddallassun.com

Mehul Choksi's UK lawyer expresses discontent

London [UK], June 15 (ANI): Expressing discontent over the involvement of Indian authorities in the Dominican court process in the case related to Mehul Choksi, his UK lawyer Michael Polack claimed that the plan was to get the fugitive diamantaire back to India without any legal process taking place in the Caribbean country.
Public Safetywicnews.com

Mehul Choksi’s disappearance was a masterplan to delay extradition to India

Dominica: The suspicious disappearance of Mehul Choksi is being described as a “masterplan” and pre-planned plot of an escape from extradition. Experts believe that Mehul Choksi was awaiting the verdict on his extradition case and next hearing was scheduled in the Antigua court in November, and to delay the hearing, he absconded from the country.
Worldnews784.com

Mehul Choksi ‘Spent Huge Money’ on Dominican Opposition

(News18.com)-In a fresh development in the Mehul Choksi case, the fugitive businessman has allegedly spent huge money on the opposition leaders in Dominica and influenced them. Opposition leader Lennox Linton has written a letter to the government of Dominica that Choksi should be handed over to Antigua. It is believed...
Worldlatinamericanews.net

'No conclusive evidence that Choksi was abducted'

Saint John's [Antigua], June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on Tuesday said that he was not aware of any evidence that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was abducted and taken to Antigua. PM Browne faced a barrage of questions on Mehul Choksi in parliament by the...
Indiadallassun.com

Reforms by conviction and incentives says PM Modi in blog

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and in the backdrop of a financial crunch seen across the world, states in India were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21 and were able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in the period 2020-21. This, significant increase in availability of resources Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was made possible by an approach of 'Centre-State bhagidari'.
Indiathechestnutpost.com

Ahead of PM Modi’s Kashmir meet, Pakistan issues a warning for India

For more videos, visit https://www.indiatvnews.com/video or https://www.indiatv.in/video. For more Cricket News and Updates Subscribe our Channel:https://www.youtube.com/indiatvcricket. Subscribe to IndiaTV and don’t forget to press "THE BELL ICON" to never miss any updates- http://bit.ly/2O2aC1J. For All IPL updates Subscribe –https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcXLGa2nmWiVOdEwHnUfiBQ. Download Mobile App:. Link for Android device: https://bit.ly/2V2wnA3. Link for Apple...
Indiadallassun.com

Rajnath Singh to visit Southern Naval Command to review IAC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Southern Naval Command to review the construction work of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) in Kochi today. He will be accompanied by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff. Defence Minister will be visiting IAC today from 9:45...
Public Safetythenewstrace.com

Maharashtra: ED arrests two assistants of former House Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar acknowledged – this isn’t new for us

ED, Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, NCP, Sharad Pawar, Cash Laundering Case, PMLA, Mumbai, Nagpur,New Delhi/Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh and his two aides within the PMLA case. The previous day on Friday, after about 9 hours of interrogation, the ED arrested Sanjeev Palande, private secretary of former House Minister Anil Deshmukh and private assistant Kundan Shinde. In this construction, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said- This isn’t new for us. Makes an attempt have been additionally made in opposition to others. No wish to fear. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Lockdown Newest Replace: Liberate procedure tightened in Maharashtra, ban on opening of shops and theaters; See the brand new information right here.