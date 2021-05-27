Mehul Choksi to be handed over to India, says Antiguan PM Gaston Browne

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and in the backdrop of a financial crunch seen across the world, states in India were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21 and were able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in the period 2020-21. This, significant increase in availability of resources Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was made possible by an approach of 'Centre-State bhagidari'.