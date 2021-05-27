Mehul Choksi to be handed over to India, says Antiguan PM Gaston Browne
May 27—Financial scam-accused Mehul Choksi, apprehended in Dominica is likely to be repatriated straight to India as Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told news agency ANI that Antigua will not accept him back. Browne said he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen, the news agency reported.www.tribuneledgernews.com