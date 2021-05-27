Suspect identified in fatal Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A 44-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting another man at an apartment complex on Monday morning in Lake Stevens is a longtime corrections officer at the Monroe prison, The Daily Herald reported.

Investigators said Emmanuel Perez shot and killed his roommate at the Colonial Gardens Apartments.

Lake Stevens detectives said an argument started inside a unit at Colonial Gardens in the 1700 block of Main Street and then moved outside to the parking lot, where the man was shot shortly before 9 a.m.

The 35-year-old victim, identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as Terrance Moore, was shot several times and died at the scene, the Herald reported.

Officers who responded found the suspect in the 1800 block of Main Street and took him into custody.

Police said the two men were fighting before Perez pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Bail has been set at $500,000.

More news from KIRO 7

San Jose shooting: At least 9 people dead, including shooter; ‘There’s a numbness’

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group