Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Stevens, WA

Suspect identified in fatal Lake Stevens shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbHoK_0aCowaI700

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A 44-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting another man at an apartment complex on Monday morning in Lake Stevens is a longtime corrections officer at the Monroe prison, The Daily Herald reported.

Investigators said Emmanuel Perez shot and killed his roommate at the Colonial Gardens Apartments.

Lake Stevens detectives said an argument started inside a unit at Colonial Gardens in the 1700 block of Main Street and then moved outside to the parking lot, where the man was shot shortly before 9 a.m.

The 35-year-old victim, identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as Terrance Moore, was shot several times and died at the scene, the Herald reported.

Officers who responded found the suspect in the 1800 block of Main Street and took him into custody.

Police said the two men were fighting before Perez pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Bail has been set at $500,000.

More news from KIRO 7

  • San Jose shooting: At least 9 people dead, including shooter; ‘There’s a numbness’
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lake Stevens, WA
Lake Stevens, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Police Detectives#County Police#The Daily Herald#Kiro 7 San Jose#Lake Stevens Detectives#Suspect#Investigators#Man#Officer#Shooter#Emmanuel Perez Shot#Gun#Fire#Bail#Apartment Complex#Main Street#Wash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Federal Way, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver killed in Federal Way crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A driver died Tuesday evening in a crash in Federal Way, police said. After 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash involving two vehicles in the 37300 block of Pacific Highway South. According to investigators, the driver of a pickup truck...
Illinois StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Illinois man’s body found inside fuel tanker

The body of an Illinois man was found inside a fuel tanker on Friday night, discovered when two truck drivers noticed the fuel was not flowing properly while it was being unloaded, authorities said. Garrett Meyer, 29, of Nashville, was identified by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, WCIA reported. Iroquois...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle 2-alarm fire near Seattle Center

SEATTLE — Dozens of firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon at a vacant building near Seattle Center. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a vacant building in the 500 block of Harrison Street. After crews arrived, they transitioned from a defensive...
Florida StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alligator attack sends Florida woman to hospital

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 43-year-old west-central Florida woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after an alligator measuring nearly 8 feet long bit her while she was walking her dog, authorities said. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, the reptile attacked the woman while she was walking her...
Lake Stevens, WAnbc16.com

Tesla on autopilot slams into Snohomish County deputy's patrol car

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy's patrol car over the weekend, causing significant damage, sheriff's officials said. The incident unfolded Saturday as the deputy responded to the 25200 block of 103rd Ave NE, where a vehicle had crashed into a power pole and sheared it in half.
Lake Stevens, WARegister Citizen

Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries. A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist that had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Two men hurt in apartment fire south of Everett

EVERETT — Two men were injured and 16 residents displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment south of Everett. People reported seeing flames around 3:40 a.m. in the three-story building in the 13000 block of Eighth Avenue W. The two men who were hurt were in a second-floor unit, according to South County Fire. One man suffered smoke exposure and was taken to a hospital and the other man had minor injuries that were treated by firefighters and EMTs.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Everett, WAKXL

Man Sentenced For Murder Of Firefighter 34 Years Ago

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett...
Everett, WAmyeverettnews.com

Two Hurt In Overnight Apartment Fire South Of Everett City Limits

This in Sunday from South County Fire. Two men were injured in an early morning fire that displaced 16 residents at an apartment complex in the Mariner neighborhood south of Everett. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:40 a.m. reporting flames visible in a three-story building at the Hangar 128...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai was taken into custody...
Lake Stevens, WAHeraldNet

Death of Lake Stevens woman not suspicious

DARRINGTON — Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a Lake Stevens woman who went missing. Georgie Gutenberg, 49, was last seen alive April 27. Lake Stevens police asked for the public’s help to find her and her orange Jeep Wrangler. Gutenberg was found deceased on Sunday,...