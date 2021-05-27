Blount abduction eyewitnesses speak out
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard asked two social media celebrities last week to help find a missing Sunday school teacher and gave them full access to his office’s private case files. Inside those files, Woody Overton and Jim Rathmann, both former Livingston Parish deputies, learned that investigators interviewed two eyewitnesses, who saw Barbara Blount within minutes of her abduction, standing on the dirt road where police later found her abandoned car.www.hammondstar.com