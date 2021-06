Following last year's release of Marvel's Avengers, it appears that Square Enix is currently developing a game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy! In a new episode of Game Mess, host Jeff Grubb was unequivocal in stating that the game is currently in the works from the publisher. Grubb went on to say that he isn't sure whether or not the game will be officially unveiled at E3 next month, but he is hopeful that it might be part of the company's showcase. Grubb's comments on the game can be found in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 9:28 mark.