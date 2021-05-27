Cancel
Hammond, LA

Klein leads charge for high-purity water

Hammond Daily Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mandeville, Hammond resident Kim Klein oversees all aspects of engineering, project management and service for thousands of plants throughout the world, including service centers in Europe and the Far East. According to information from Louisiana Tech, MECO became especially critical to the supply chain...

