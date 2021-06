SAN FRANCOSCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') has been continuing its research and work reviewing and implementing collaboration between its interests in therapy, delivery and trial experience amongst its licensed products. The Company is in the early stages of reviewing the work and exploring opportunities between the synergistic value of its licensed Intellectual Properties and applying its expertise towards advancing the licensed IP we have with NanoSmart, Sybleu, Regen Biopharma and Ribera Solutions. The Company believes that it can take advantage internally of economies of scale and new IP can be created through a combination of therapies and delivery mechanisms.