On the move...

Hammond Daily Star
 2021-05-27

Gina Giacone Laird of Baton Rouge has been elected president and chair of the board of directors for 2021-22 Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association. A 1985 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in management and finance, Laird retired as the senior vice president of benefit operations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. As a student, she was a member of the Lionettes dance team; a Delta Tau Delta Sweetheart, serving on the Homecoming Court; member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, serving as philanthropic chair; and Alumni Association student worker. Joining her on the Executive Committee will be President-Elect Christian Garbett, an attorney with Strauss, Massey and Dinneen, LLC, and Secretary Bridget Bankston LaBorde of Northshore Technical Community College. Also serving on the board are Makeitta Darbonne Citizen with Southwest Louisiana Credit Union; Michael DuBois, owner of DuBois Resources & Solutions; Nakia Merrill with Dallas College; and Shane Purvis with Fidelity Bank. Laird has appointed two one-year-term board members to round out the membership representation, Amy Caron Gowland with St. Tammany Health Systems, and Michele Mizell Lyons with Our Lady of Angels Hospital. Ex-Officio members include Immediate Past President Patrick Brazan of Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Co., Southeastern President John L. Crain, Vice President of University Advancement Wendy Lauderdale, and Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs.

www.hammondstar.com
