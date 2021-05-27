Cancel
Exxon shareholders elect 2 or 3 green-energy advocates to board, in day of landmark defeats for Big Oil

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 13 days ago
Exxon Mobil shareholders voted Wednesday to elect at least two board members put forward by activist investors seeking to push the oil giant toward renewable energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Exxon spent $35 million fighting to defeat the slate of four board candidates from the small hedge fund Engine No. 1, which owns only 0.02 percent of Exxon stock, and Exxon CEO Darren Woods personally campaigned for Exxon's own candidates.

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

#Oil Companies#Oil Industry#Big Oil#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Activist Shareholders#Climate Change#Institutional Investors#Engine No 1#Calpers#Royal Dutch Shell#Tufts University#The Wall Street Journal#Exxon Mobil Shareholders#Exxon Stock#Chevron Shareholders#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Voting#Election
