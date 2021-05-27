Exxon shareholders elect 2 or 3 green-energy advocates to board, in day of landmark defeats for Big Oil
Exxon Mobil shareholders voted Wednesday to elect at least two board members put forward by activist investors seeking to push the oil giant toward renewable energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Exxon spent $35 million fighting to defeat the slate of four board candidates from the small hedge fund Engine No. 1, which owns only 0.02 percent of Exxon stock, and Exxon CEO Darren Woods personally campaigned for Exxon's own candidates.theweek.com