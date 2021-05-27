Larkin and Petry: To stem suicides, Wyoming should support a "National Warrior Day"

Living in Wyoming, there’s a certain idea around ‘these here parts,’ that crying or other forms of showing emotion somehow isn’t ‘tough’ or ‘manly.’ Many a ‘tough guy’ will tell each other to pull themselves up by the boot straps and ‘cowboy up.’ What these people don’t realize, or what they refuse to admit, is that crying, showing vulnerability or asking for help actually takes more strength than one can possibly imagine. Sometimes, it takes all of the strength a person has. And the fact of the matter is that a lot of us need help more than we’re willing to admit.