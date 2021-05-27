Cancel
Wyoming State

Larkin and Petry: To stem suicides, Wyoming should support a "National Warrior Day"

By Frank Larkin, Leroy Petry
Star-Tribune
 13 days ago

Qur bravest Americans need greater and immediate connection to save them from suicide. That is the message we as U.S. veterans -- who have dealt very personally with suicide -- are taking to Congress and members of the Biden administration. Our organization and other like-minded groups are pressing policymakers in Washington, D.C. to establish an annual National Warrior Call Day to draw attention to those service members and vets, who may be perilously disconnected from teammates, family, friends and support systems.

