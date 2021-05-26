Mini-Desire-Rolling Thunder-Revue @ DARMSTADT DYLAN DAYS 2021

GERDE’S Folk City, a club in Greenwich City, New York, was where Bob Dylan first properly declared himself. It was late September, 1961, and he was 20 years old. Among the fortunate few to witness his coming was Robert Shelton of the New York Times. His report of the event has since been anatomized and mythologized as if it were a Dead Sea scroll. “Resembling a cross between a choir boy and beatnik,” he wrote, “Mr Dylan has a cherubic look and a mop of tousled hair he partly covers with a Huck Finn black corduroy cap.” His voice, Shelton conceded, was “anything but pretty” and he may mumble songs’ lyrics, but there was no denying his originality. “Mr Dylan,” he concluded, “is vague about his antecedents and birthplace, but it matters less where he has been than where he is going, and that would seem to be straight up.”