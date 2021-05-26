Cancel
Mini-Desire-Rolling Thunder-Revue @ DARMSTADT DYLAN DAYS 2021

By darmstadtdylandays
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the great festival in honor of Bob Dylan and on the occasion of his 80th birthday, which took place here in Darmstadt over Whitsun and also found a worldwide audience through a live stream setting, the organizer and owner of the Frahlingur draws a positive balance. „It was worth...

Bob Dylan
Chrissie Hynde announces Bob Dylan covers album

Chrissie Hynde has announced a brand-new Bob Dylan covers album. Entitled Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, the album is set to arrive May 21 on all streaming platforms via BMG, and in CD and vinyl formats from August 20. The album sees Hynde partner with her...
Dylan rules the Valley of the Tunes

The Sonoma music scene in mid-May is going to be heavily influenced by Bob Dylan. The singer/songwriter from Hibbing, Minnesota, has long been the measure to which all others have been held. His early days in Greenwich Village, his going electric at the Newport Folk Festival, his born-again phase, the series of excellent albums recorded during the 2000s ‒ all are the stuff of legend. He has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and the Nobel Peace Prize. The fact that Dylan recently sold his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million only adds to his legend and his mystique, not to mention his already sizable bank account.
Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Opening date announced for Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open May 10, 2022. The opening date was announced via a Wednesday news release, which said the center will welcome visitors from around the world who can access and interact with more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in The Bob Dylan Archive.
Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
Bob Dylan turning 80｜Alan Taylor

GERDE’S Folk City, a club in Greenwich City, New York, was where Bob Dylan first properly declared himself. It was late September, 1961, and he was 20 years old. Among the fortunate few to witness his coming was Robert Shelton of the New York Times. His report of the event has since been anatomized and mythologized as if it were a Dead Sea scroll. “Resembling a cross between a choir boy and beatnik,” he wrote, “Mr Dylan has a cherubic look and a mop of tousled hair he partly covers with a Huck Finn black corduroy cap.” His voice, Shelton conceded, was “anything but pretty” and he may mumble songs’ lyrics, but there was no denying his originality. “Mr Dylan,” he concluded, “is vague about his antecedents and birthplace, but it matters less where he has been than where he is going, and that would seem to be straight up.”
Bob Dylan Was Called “Judas” By An Audience Member 55 Years Ago Today

55 years ago today, Bob Dylan was heckled at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, by a crowd member who called him “Judas.” Contrary to popular belief, the heckler wasn’t a folk purist who felt betrayed by Dylan playing electric; it was a young seminarian named Rob Halford who thought Dylan should be playing more like a rocka rolla. Read our review of the Bootleg Series set from this time period:
Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French says Dee Snider is ‘predatory’

To put it mildly, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is no wallflower – he’s well known for his controversial opinions and his epic live performances with the band. It’s a sentiment that Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French agrees with, saying that Snider is “predatory as a frontman.”. Speaking on...
Bob Dylan Museum Opening in Tulsa in May 2022

Bob Dylan has rightfully been the subject of tribute concerts, documentaries, fictional films, books and other assorted projects. On May 10, 2022, Dylan will add a new museum dedicated to his life and career to that laundry list. The museum, aptly titled the Bob Dylan Center, is located in Tulsa,...
KPFA salutes Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with the four-hour fund drive special, “Bob Dylan 80,”

In a once-in-a-lifetime experience, KPFA presents the four-hour fund-drive special: Bob Dylan at 80. KPFA programmers Derk Richardson (“The Hear and Now”) and Larry Kelp (“Sing Out”) co-host this birthday salute to Bob on Wednesday, May 26, from 8 p.m. to midnight. As they have done for 30 years, Derk and Larry present a mix of the Nobel Laureate’s greatest songs, original recordings, explosive live performances, rarities and incisive interpretations by fellow artists ranging from Mavis Staples to the Grateful Dead. Far from retiring, Dylan received unanimously rave reviews for his most recent album “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” considered among the best of his 60-year recording career.
On May 17, 1966 — 55 years ago today — in the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, a fan shouted the word “Judas” to Bob Dylan on stage

On May 17, 1966 — 55 years ago today — in the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, a fan shouted the word “Judas” to Bob Dylan on stage. The fan was angered that Dylan had “gone electric” by picking up a 1965 black Fender Telecaster guitar instead of his acoustic model. That infamous shout and Dylan’s contemptuous response — “I don’t believe you.” “You’re a liar!” — are cited by many authorities as the watershed moment in Dylan’s career.
Brian Eno Opens His Vault of Unreleased Music for New Sonos Radio Station

Brian Eno, the iconic British composer, visual artist and innovator, is bringing his own light to Sonos Radio. Today, Eno unveils The Lighthouse, a new station that will stream exclusively on the Sonos Radio HD platform, which expands into five new global markets. The Lighthouse will be a beacon for...
Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Sonic textures help Turner Cody uncover a heartfelt new sound

“With a lot of art, it’s just a matter of tension between opposing polarities,” said songwriter Turner Cody. For Cody’s latest album, “Friends in High Places,” he brought together more than just binary opposites. Instead, he drew on various musical traditions — including country, folk, and French chanson — and geographical locations for a distinctive work.
Globetrotting Troubadour MIKE GREEN Honours the Hometown Ties That Bind with New Single, “Always”

Music may have taken him around the world, but alt-rock singer/songwriter Mike Green knows the undeniable pull of home and the lasting power of lifelong friendship. With this, his new single “Always,” the L.A.-based and New England-raised guitarist and producer pays moving homage to a fateful first crush, and the gratitude that comes when it transforms into a cherished bond that defies time, circumstance, and distance.