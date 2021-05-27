Cancel
New York City, NY

Woman Sues Company Who Sacked Her For Calling Cops On Black Birdwatcher

By Jet Encila
Business Times
 13 days ago
A white woman who went viral last year for alleging a Black birdwatcher threatened her in New York's Central Park has sued her former employer for dismissing her following the incident. Amy Cooper accused the financial advisory company Franklin Templeton of not investigating before her firing because of her race...

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com
