Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/27/21

By Andrew Jett
sportschatplace.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTBA () () vs. TBA () () The Line: Los Angeles Dodgers TBA / San Francisco Giants TBA --- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Thursday in MLB action from Dodger Stadium. The Giants are coming off a pair...

sportschatplace.com
Johnny Cueto
Trevor Bauer
Diamondbacks#Dodger Stadium#Astros#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Starter Johnny Cueto#Trevor Bauer
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBsemoball.com

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on...
MLBnumberfire.com

AJ Pollock starting on Sunday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Pollock is getting the nod in left field while batting fifth in the order against Braves starter Max Fried. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Pirates' next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the defending World Series champions. The pitching staff is tough — All four members of this rotation who’ve started at least 11 games — Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Trevor Bauer, the prize of the free agent market — have ERAs below the 3.50 mark. The fifth spot, which the Pirates will face Wednesday in between Buehler and Urias turns, has been more of a question mark following Dustin May’s season-ending injury. And still, the Dodgers are fourth in starter ERA at 3.07, trailing only the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants. The bullpen isn’t much worse either, as it includes quality arms such as Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and David Price on the back end to help protect the leads starters given them. Overall, they’re one of the most dominant groups the Pirates have faced to this point, though perhaps that’s to be expected from a team coming off a championship. Nonetheless, the runs should be difficult to come by in this series.
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Pirates, streaking Frazier set for matchup against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-25, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-35, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) LINE: Pirates +163, Dodgers -189; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBYardbarker

Albert Pujols explains decision to sign with Dodgers

Much has been made of Pujols accepting a bench role with the Dodgers after he reportedly grew disillusioned with a reduced role with the Angels. It appears Pujols was willing to sacrifice some playing time to play for a contender, and few teams are as well-positioned as the Dodgers are for a playoff run.
MLBdailynewsen.com

Three Early NL Teams Poised For World Series Success This Season

How long until we get into the best part of the baseball season, the playoffs and post season? Ok yes, it’s still a few months away, but that shouldn’t keep us from talking about some teams that are looking all sorts of good in the National League according to World Series Betting platforms. While the league is still just getting into the true groove of things there are already squads around making the rounds and putting everyone on notice that come October if you meet them prepare for the best baseball around and worst results if facing them.