Spirit Lifting: God's Hidden Blessings

By Amy Eddings
guideposts.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.—Psalm 37:4 (NIV) A recent writing exercise asked me to list everything I loved. Here are some items on that list: Chocolate, of course. The smell of cut grass. The relaxed, quiet pleasure of a job well done. Laughter around the dinner table at the end of a meal. Red barns at summer twilight. My cat’s head butt against my shin. My husband’s greeting as I walk through the door.

gvpennysaver.com

God bless volunteer firefighters!

On May 8th, 2021, our worst nightmare happened. Five townhouses in Penfield caught on fire. The Penfield Fire Department, along with seven other companies, responded around 5AM to the fire. By then, it was at least a 5 Alarm fire, burning like an inferno. The fire fighters worked so hard and risked their lives to save our homes. Three of the townhomes were a total loss, and two, including ours, were heavily damaged with smoke and water. In the following weeks, a lot of people, some neighbors and some we don't know, have rallied around us with donations of clothing, personal products, laundry products, and gift cards. There are many hugs and meals being offered. I have been a volunteer fire fighter daughter and wife. Now my son is a 3rd generation volunteer fire fighter. I have served as the fire dispatcher. I have never been on the other side, and now that I have, I have a better appreciation for the men and women that serve this community. Thank you, Penfield Fire Fighters!
Religionakronnewsreporter.com

Bill’s Blessing

When we look around our beautiful nation and see what is going on, it’s easy to get down in the dumps, but here is a pick-me up. Psalm 34 the message translation: I bless God every chance I get; my lungs expand with his praise. 2 I live and breathe God; if things aren’t going well, hear this and be happy. 3 Join me in spreading the news; together let’s get the word out. 4 God met me more than halfway, he freed me from my anxious fears. 5 Look at him; give him your warmest smile. Never hide your feelings from him. 6 When I was desperate, I called out, and God got me out of a tight spot. 7 God’s angel sets up a circle of protection around us while we pray.
High Point, NCHigh Point Enterprise

Listen to God's word

To the editor: Does our society’s thinking it’s smarter than God amaze you like it does me?. “Cry aloud, spare not, lift up they voice like a trumpet, and show the people their transgression.” Isaiah 58:1. Kicking God out of our society started long ago, but really picked up steam...
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Reflecting God’s Love

Thank You for the deep, never-ending love You have poured out. We pray we would be people who reflect Your love and share Your love with others. We pray our marriage would be a reflection of Your love story. We pray we would love each other deeply and sincerely. We pray we would love each other in Your truth, with how You have defined what love is. We pray our love for one another would be great. We pray our love would be a testimony in this world of the power You have in our lives and marriage in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionDaily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Making a case for God

I am often challenged about the existence of God. A friend recently introduced me to an old stand-up routine on religion by George Carlin, known for his “counterculture” comedy. Overlooking the unnecessary expletives, I found myself “laughing out loud” at his clever case for atheism, as he pinpointed many of the big questions that people have wrestled with over the ages.
ReligionPicayune Item

God’s Great Promises

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37. Is anything too hard for the Lord? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life and Sarah shall have a son. Genesis 18:34. With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with...
ReligionHavre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, without hope there seems to be nothing to fight for. Without hope we forget: "God is great. With HIM nothing is impossible." Hope, like seeds, can't grow unless they're planted. Often when we lose hope and think this is the end, You, Lord, smile from above and...
Religionwalterborolive.com

God's Way Is Best

I have not read Yural Levin’s 2017 book, The Fractured Republic: Renewing America’s Social Contract in the Age of Individualism, but in 2018 I did read about one of the areas Levin addressed in his thoughtful book. Jim Denison’s Daily Blog, for June 27, 2018, shared one of the author’s observations.
Nashville, TNWashington Post

King James saves the God Bless the USA Bible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (RNS) — The controversial God Bless the USA Bible is still on track, with a little help from a long-dead British king. A Nashville-based marketing firm had planned to publish a New International Version Bible that paired the Christian Scriptures with the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance, along with lyrics to “God Bless the U.S.A.,” the 1984 patriotic anthem from country singer Lee Greenwood.
Religionaveryjournal.com

To the graduates: God blesses sacrifice

For the past 23 years of my life, I have watched students walk across the stage knowing that I had been a small part of their lives. This year was the first year in a long time that I have not gotten that privilege. I chose to leave the profession and pursue a different path. When I decided to step out on faith and let God lead, I had no idea how much God would bless that.
Religionpopoff.us

Rejoice & Be Glad… For The “God Bless The USA” Bible Is Coming

I guess that Old-Time Religion just ain’t good enough anymore…. Yet, unfortunately… Hymns fade and times change; churches once led by faithful ministers, truehearted pastors or devout priests have sadly given way to the lights, camera, action of today’s mega church services hosted by charismatic TV personalities touting the Gospel Americana.
Religionicr.org

God's Memorial Day

“And God said moreover unto Moses, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, The LORD God of your fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, hath sent me unto you: this is my name for ever, and this is my memorial unto all generations.” (Exodus 3:15)
Jordan, WVTimes West Virginian

The hope and promise of God's love

Mark 1:9-12 (NRSV) “In those days Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And just as he was coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens torn apart and the Spirit descending like a dove on him. And a voice came from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.” And the Spirit immediately drove him out into the wilderness.”
Religionmymcr.net

Over-riding the Spirit of God brings a price

Over-ride means to use your own authority to cancel another’s (God’s) decision or view. The Lord dealt with me how we live in a world that over-rides his authority every day. He speaks to us to do one thing and we take it upon ourselves to do another. We are a country that has gotten ourselves in bad shape for just that reason.
Religionyourspiritualmotivation.com

REACHING GOD’S EAR

It’s a “Reaching Gods’ Ear” Day. LORD, HEAR OUR PRAYER TODAY AND EVERYDAY. AMEN. In order to have a successful life, one must have a prayerful life. Prayer is being intimate with God. But all prayers don’t reach the ears of God. So always keep in mind it’s not the arithmetic of our prayers, how many they are; nor the rhetoric of our prayers, how eloquent they may be; nor the geometry of our prayers, how long they may be; nor the music of our prayers, how sweet our voice may be; nor the logic of our prayers, how argumentative they may be; nor the method of our prayers, how orderly they may be; or even the theology of our prayers, how good the doctrine which God cares for. For prayer is not to change God but to change us. The prayers that reach the ears of God are the ones that are based on a clean, humble and righteous heart.
Religioncatholic365.com

Hi, it's Me God: Walking and Talking with God

Led by the Holy Spirit, I am publishing my book one chapter at a time in the form of articles. Enjoy, and I hope you too are walking and talking with God. In the beginning, walking and talking with God was a daily occurrence. Though, we all know what happened to stop that. Sin had Adam and Eve hiding, fearful of God. Are we still hiding from God today, fearful of the truth we are ashamed to face? Do you really want to hear God talk to you? Just how much of God do you want in your ‘business?’ There are many reasons why you may not hear God speaking to you—and none of them are because He is too busy and does not have time to talk. If you want God to come visit you daily in your life and hear Him speak to your heart, He will honor that desire.
Homelessgivesendgo.com

God’s Van in Narcanistan

Friends, the mercy and grace of God recently led me into a life-and-death encounter with the beautiful soul of a homeless man. It changed my perspective on emergency medical care in our communities, the depth of spiritual need that exists, and how simply and readily we can each be of real help. Let me tell you the story.
Religionlawofliberty.com

Where Does Baptism Appear In God’s Plan?

There are those who say that baptism is not a part of the plan of salvation at all. There is no reason to be baptized, whether for forgiveness, to follow the Lord’s example of an outward sign of an inward grace. However, the Bible clearly shows baptism is a part of God’s plan. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).