Spirit Lifting: God's Hidden Blessings

It’s a “Reaching Gods’ Ear” Day. LORD, HEAR OUR PRAYER TODAY AND EVERYDAY. AMEN. In order to have a successful life, one must have a prayerful life. Prayer is being intimate with God. But all prayers don’t reach the ears of God. So always keep in mind it’s not the arithmetic of our prayers, how many they are; nor the rhetoric of our prayers, how eloquent they may be; nor the geometry of our prayers, how long they may be; nor the music of our prayers, how sweet our voice may be; nor the logic of our prayers, how argumentative they may be; nor the method of our prayers, how orderly they may be; or even the theology of our prayers, how good the doctrine which God cares for. For prayer is not to change God but to change us. The prayers that reach the ears of God are the ones that are based on a clean, humble and righteous heart.