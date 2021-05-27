Spirit Lifting: God's Hidden Blessings
Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.—Psalm 37:4 (NIV) A recent writing exercise asked me to list everything I loved. Here are some items on that list: Chocolate, of course. The smell of cut grass. The relaxed, quiet pleasure of a job well done. Laughter around the dinner table at the end of a meal. Red barns at summer twilight. My cat’s head butt against my shin. My husband’s greeting as I walk through the door.www.guideposts.org