FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NASDAQ FSBW opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.