Nutanix (NTNX) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.