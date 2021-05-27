Cancel
Nutanix (NTNX) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.49). Revenue for the quarter came in at $344.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $334.45 million. "I am delighted with our...

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stockstickerreport.com

$1.18 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Tops Q1 EPS by 6c, Updates FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.42, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $326 million versus the consensus estimate of $288.6 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
StocksWKRB News

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $50.00

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar (JKS) Tops Q1 EPS by 17c, Offers Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.15, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.21 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $179.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $181.46 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Progress Software (PRGS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

PRGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The figure increased 30% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Non-GAAP revenues of $129.2 million also surpassed the consensus mark by 5.7%. Non-GAAP revenues increased 26% year over...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Chewy (CHWY) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Revs Beat Slightly

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported Q1 EPS of $0.09, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.14 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c

SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE: SNX) reported Q2 EPS of $2.09, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.86 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. "Outstanding execution by our team coupled with a positive IT spending environment drove fiscal Q2 results above...
GamblingStreetInsider.com

Penn National Gaming (PENN) Q2 Revenue Guidance Tops Consensus, Offers $400M of Notes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of eight-year senior unsecured notes in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Penn National intends to use proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

PAYX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 18% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 5% and increased 12.5% year over year. Revenues in...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million. Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Needham...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.