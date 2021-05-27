IN GOOD TASTE | The big chill

Most want to know which beaches to visit, not which farms in Southern California are worth checking out. A farm belongs in the vast Midwest, not in surf central, right? Absolutely not. Haven’t you seen the luxurious ranch in the 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap?” Though that particular ranch lives up in Napa Valley, Southern California has many gems for your viewing and harvesting pleasure. In fact, Los Angeles was once the top agricultural county in the nation, and San Diego County has over 6,500 small farms. Behold a carefully curated list of farms in Southern California to check out. Let’s take a respite from city life and dig into that soil.