Ventura County, CA

IN GOOD TASTE | The big chill

By Art and Culture
Ventura County Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICTURED: Three itty bitty ice cream servings from Rori’s in Camarillo: brown sugar banana (left), vanilla bean with caramel sauce and lemon curd. Photo by N. Lackey Shaffer. Keeping cool this summer isn’t so hard when you have so many wonderful, locally owned shops serving up edible air conditioning. Ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt and more — every corner of the county has something amazing to scoop onto a cone or pile into a bowl for your icy enjoyment. Here are a few of our top picks for beating the heat belly first.

vcreporter.com
