Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global Rescheduled for 26-28 April 2022

With business-as-usual starting to resume globally in the wake of what appears to be the end of the Coronavirus pandemic, the meaning of usual in many cases is forever altered. It's certainly true in the wholesale fashion space, where retailers flock seasonally to tradeshows to do their buying. The pandemic changed the reality by kickstarting long overdue digitization. Now with in-person events beginning to fill calendars, will the conversion to digital platforms change? According to JOOR CRO Chris Akrimi, blending both worlds for a 'physi-digital' experience is the future of the wholesale buying process.