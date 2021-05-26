newsbreak-logo
Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global Rescheduled for 26-28 April 2022

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping our customers’ best interest in mind is our top priority. After evaluation of suppliers and buyers’ concerns around the continued uncertainties caused by the on-going COVID-19 situation worldwide, it became evident that 2021 would still be too soon to host an international event that would provide the global experience the seafood community would find valuable. The 28th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global will now take place 26-28 April 2022.

www.savingseafood.org
