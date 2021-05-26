Rushes: MUBI Podcast, Character Actor Dave Bautista, Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" Teaser
Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. We announced today in IndieWire the upcoming launch of our new original podcast! Hosted by arts and travel reporter Rico Gagliano, the first season of the MUBI Podcast will focus on films that have great importance in their home country, but are lesser known by international audiences and critics. We begin with Paul Verhoeven's second feature Turkish Delight and its unique significance during the counterculture movement in 1970s Holland. The episode feaures exclusive interviews with Paul Verhoeven, Monique van de Ven, and Jan de Bont. Check out the trailer above and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts here.mubi.com