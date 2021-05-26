Cancel
Rushes: MUBI Podcast, Character Actor Dave Bautista, Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" Teaser

By Notebook
MUBI
 16 days ago

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. We announced today in IndieWire the upcoming launch of our new original podcast! Hosted by arts and travel reporter Rico Gagliano, the first season of the MUBI Podcast will focus on films that have great importance in their home country, but are lesser known by international audiences and critics. We begin with Paul Verhoeven's second feature Turkish Delight and its unique significance during the counterculture movement in 1970s Holland. The episode feaures exclusive interviews with Paul Verhoeven, Monique van de Ven, and Jan de Bont. Check out the trailer above and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts here.

mubi.com
Movies/Film

‘The Sparks Brothers’ Trailer: Edgar Wright Re-Introduces Audiences to the Dynamic Pop Rock Duo

The pop duo known as Sparks may have a career that spans over 50 years and 25 albums, but director Edgar Wright will probably be introducing them to a whole new wave of fans with The Sparks Brothers. The filmmaker behind Shaun of the Dead has delivered his first feature film documentary, in which he attempts to profile a band that he describes as “successful, underrated, hugely influential, and overlooked all at the same time.” Even if you know songs by Sparks, it’s very likely that you don’t know their whole story. Get a taste in the trailer below.
WWEfemalefirst.co.uk

Dave Bautista: I fear wasting my life

Bautista, 52 - who has starred in films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Spectre' - told Collider: "I just have this real big fear of wasting my life. "So I’m always looking for the next step ahead, the next move, the next thing that’s going to get me to where I want to be. And where I want to be is gonna change from now to two years from now. It’s like a hunger I can never satisfy."
Moviesfanboynation.com

Get to Know Ron and Russell Mael in the Trailer for Edgar Wright’s ‘The Sparks Brothers’

It’s not often that a band can be consistently making amazing music for 50 years and mostly wallow in obscurity. And yet that’s been the story of Sparks, the art-pop band from Los Angeles that consists of Ron and Russell Mael. While Sparks hasn’t been the kind of cultural sensation a la Beatlemania, they’ve left their impact on the culture by inspiring countless artists of various genres and mediums. Now the story of the the Mael Brothers and their decades of incredible creative output comes to the big screen in the new documentary from acclaimed director Edgar Wright, The Sparks Brothers.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Sparks Brothers Trailer: Director Edgar Wright Goes Deep Into the Band's Legacy

A new trailer for Baby Driver director Edgar Wright's upcoming documentary, The Sparks Brothers, has now been released, and teases what to expect from the much-celebrated filmmaker's exploration of the life and times of the pop and rock duo Sparks. Featuring one-on-one interviews with all manner of different celebrity faces from across the spectrum of entertainment, and marks Wright's first foray into documentary filmmaking.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Photo From Edgar Wright's LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Which is a "Very Unique" Film

Thanks to Empire, we’ve got a new photo to share with you from director Edgar Wright’s psychological horror-thriller, Last Night in Soho. The photo features one of the film’s lead stars, Thomasin McKenzie, who shares her thoughts on the film, and explains that it’s very unique:. “It’s genuinely something I’ve...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Dave Bautista: Being Cast in ‘Knives Out 2’ ‘Feels Terrifying,’ but It’s Also ‘Validation’

Another day, another “Knives Out 2” casting announcement. With each one, it’s starting to feel like Rian Johnson and Netflix are trolling us with an embarrassment of talent: Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and also Dave Bautista, who’s making headlines for his turn in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” That film is now in theaters, and will be hitting Netflix next week. In the meantime, Bautista recently spoke to Slash Film about the “terrifying” experience of being cast in Rian Johnson’s slick sequel to his beloved 2019 whodunit. (Which, of course, will feature the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc.)
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Says Shooting Spectre Was A Nightmare

When the 24th entry in the James Bond franchise was released in 2015, Spectre was arguably one of the most hotly-anticipated installments in the long and illustrious history of the series. After all, Sam Mendes was returning to the fold for a second consecutive globetrotting blockbuster after Skyfall, which hauled in over $1.1 billion at the box office and almost instantly found itself labeled as one of 007’s very best big screen outings.
MoviesCollider

First 'The Sparks Brothers' Trailer Reveals Edgar Wright's Ode to a Cult-Favorite Band

Focus Features has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary film The Sparks Brothers, directed by Edgar Wright. The movie revolves around brothers Ron and Russell Mael, who make up the American pop-rock duo known as Sparks, and originally made its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 30 before screening at SXSW in March.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista on ‘Army of the Dead’ and Getting the ‘Knives Out 2’ Call from Rian Johnson

Dave Bautista has been playing his cards right, and his increasingly impressive body of work proves it. Returning to the screen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Bautista stars as Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who accepts an impossible job in order to earn $15 million (of a $200-million score) and potentially reconcile with his daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell). Bautista and Snyder first got to know each other during discussions for another project that never moved forward, but once he arrived at the Army of the Dead set, his respect for Snyder increased exponentially.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Sparks Brothers’: Hot Docs Review

Dir: Edgar Wright. UK. 2021. 140 mins. Edgar Wright’s love letter to the cult rock band Sparks makes a persuasive case for this perpetually under-the-radar duo but, more crucially, champions their bracing insistence on being true to themselves. The Sparks Brothers is an excellent introduction to brothers Ron and Russell Mael, providing a breezy tour through their 50-year career without overselling their cultural significance or quirky mystique. Accentuated by smart insights from collaborators, celebrity fans and fellow musicians, the documentary is as deeply affectionate as Sparks’ songs are catchy and offbeat.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Surprising Trailer For Edgar Wright’s LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie & Matt Smith

Movies In Focus has to admit that this trailer for Edgar Wright‘s Last Night In Soho took me by surprise. I wasn’t expecting the tone to be so serious or the visuals to be so striking. It looks like a real change of pace for Wright who seems to be giving this psychological horror film a real giallo feel – using a lot of reds and neon. Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and Matt Smith star along 1960s icons Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Succession Season 3 and Knives Out 2 Are the Only Projects in Hollywood

With the pandemic finally beginning to wane, it is time for long-awaited projects to resume production. There are seemingly about five movies and TV shows being filmed right now, and everyone from Hollywood is in at least one of them. In other words, every project is now a Marvel movie. (Not to be confused with the actual Marvel movies currently being planned, of which there are many.)
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Could Last Night in Soho be Edgar Wright’s leap to greatness?

Tom Jolliffe looks at the exciting prospects for Last Night in Soho, and a potential leap up the pantheon for Edgar Wright…. Edgar Wright has been delivering nuggets of fried gold for over 20 years now. A rambunctious industry upstart got his start young, and had been in the game even before breaking out with the ever enjoyable sitcom, Spaced. His cohesion with Simon Pegg, and additionally, Nick Frost, spread into his movies. For his first two outings, they stayed together, delivering a perfect comedy/horror blend in Shaun of the Dead. It was light, pure entertainment, and filled with quotable lines as any fan of the aforementioned Spaced would come to expect. That love of film also shone through in a film laced with homage and references (as Spaced of course was). It continued with Hot Fuzz which turned its gaze onto the action genre (with a dash of The Wicker Man thrown in among others).