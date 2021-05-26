Cancel
Real Estate

Metros with the biggest housing price cuts

By Madison Troyer, Stacker
Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still many locations around the country where housing prices are actually dropping, making them more buyer-friendly for the time being.

BusinessCharlotteObserver.com

Luxury home sales soar as US recovery favors wealthy buyers

Luxury home sales in the U.S. are soaring faster than lower-cost segments as remote work, brimming stock portfolios and rising listings give wealthy buyers an edge. In the three months through April, purchases of high-end homes increased 26% from a year earlier, according to a report by the brokerage Redfin. Sales of the most-affordable properties — in high demand by first-time buyers, downsizers and property investors alike — rose 18%. Mid-priced homes gained 15%.
Vashon, WAvashonloop.com

Market Madness

When it comes to real estate, we on Vashon, like the rest of the country, have a schizoid relationship. We seem to cheer on the rising property values as a sign of prosperity while at the same time worrying that housing prices are ever more unaffordable for a larger and larger segment of the community. About 145 years ago, the American politician, writer, and activist Henry George wrote a book, Progress and Poverty, that proposed that individuals or groups own what they create but land belongs to all equally. At a time of dramatic growth, urbanization, and industrialization, a parcel of rural land that was purchased for a pittance could be worth thousands of dollars a front foot as a city grew around it. George’s main argument was that the owner of that property did not earn the appreciation on his property. It was the people and businesses that moved in nearby that created the value. Although his book was very popular in his day, he was promoting an idea that was, and still is, anathema for wealthy speculators and it was quickly forgotten. When George died in New York in 1897, tens of thousands came out to pay him tribute. But his ideas went against the grain, and I would be surprised if anybody reading this column has ever heard of him. I was introduced to him by a big fan of his, Rose Ballen, back in 1990 when we, as original board members, incorporated Vashon Household.
Businessfa-mag.com

Global Home Prices Rise Most Since 2006, Fueling Bubble Concerns

Housing prices worldwide are rising the most since before the global financial crisis, following a market frenzy seen in places from New Zealand to Canada to Singapore during the pandemic. Average prices jumped 7.3% in the 12 months to March, the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2006, Knight...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Investment in Net-Lease Properties Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

Net-lease properties, such as car washes, warehouses and dollar stores, retain their allure for investors coming out of COVID. That’s according to a report released Wednesday from CBRE that found that investment in net-lease properties nationwide neared pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021. The volume of investment in net-lease properties — a setup where the tenant pays all or some of the taxes, insurance and maintenance, or some combination of the three, on top of the rent — was up 10 percent in Q1 compared with the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.
Real EstateSFGate

Mortgage rates wander higher but remain below 3%

After the holiday weekend, mortgage rates drifted up but still stayed under 3%. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average grew to 2.99% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.95% a week ago and 3.18% a year ago.
Real Estatelbmjournal.com

Demand for homeownership strong while affordability challenges remain

WASHINGTON —As the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) celebrates National Homeownership Month in June, more Americans now indicate they are actively trying to buy a home than compared to a year ago. These efforts however are slowed down by escalating bids from other buyers and challenges finding homes they can afford, according to survey results from NAHB’s most recent Housing Trends Report.
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Buyers’ Strike? Mortgage Applications Drop Deep into 2019 Range as People Looking for a Home to Live in Step Back from “Raging Mania”

Investors may still be doing a lot of heavy breathing. Whatever demand there may be from investors, demand from buyers needing a regular mortgage in order to buy a home continues to decline, and in the week ended May 28 fell 4.0% from the prior week, to the lowest level since May 2020 (when mortgage applications were coming out of the collapse of the prior weeks), according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage rates rise but stay sub-3%

Fickle mortgage rates rose once again last week, this time four basis points to an average of 2.99%, according to Thursday data from Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. However, despite fluctuating sub-3% mortgage rates, borrowers are still competing in a supply strained and overheated market. “Home prices continue to accelerate while inventory...
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

From New Zealand to Florida, these real estate markets are seeing the fastest-growing home prices on earth

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Homebuyers, beware: From Auckland to Seattle, the cost of buying a home has surged to levels not seen since the height of the housing bubble, roughly 15 years ago, in the latest warning sign of inflationary pressures, new research showed.
Lodi, CARecord

Home prices rose by more than 50% in these 10 markets since 2017

If you own a home in the top 10 metropolitan U.S. housing markets, it may be worth a lot more than what you paid for, even if you bought it just a few years ago. The median sales price of a home in these areas has jumped an average of 57% in the last four years, according to new data from Realtor.com.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

U.S. home prices keep climbing, buyer confidence drops

Limited inventory and high demand are keeping U.S. home prices rising this spring. Although homebuilders are expanding their production, especially in lower-cost suburban markets, potential buyers continue to face pricing and availability challenges. Nationally, home prices increased 13% in April 2021, compared with the prior year, and rose 2.1% from...
Real Estatethebalance.com

Hot Housing Market Shows Signs of Burnout

Demand for mortgages shrank to pre-pandemic levels last week, a sign that the U.S. housing market has gotten so hot, it’s starting to seize up. Sky-high prices, a massive shortage of homes for sale, and an uptick in interest rates have dampened interest in home buying and refinancing the past few months, but last week the volume of mortgage applications fell to its lowest level since February 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Market Composite Index, a seasonally adjusted measure. The index, which tracks applications for both purchases and refinancing, has fallen 32% from its recent peak in January, and is now even lower than in April, when it also touched pre-COVID-19 levels.
Real EstateCNBC

Housing boom may be cooling as weekly mortgage demand drops again

The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.17% from 3.18% last week, but the Mortgage Bankers Association said applications for a mortgage to purchase a home fell 3% and were 2% lower than the same week a year ago. "Tight housing inventory, obstacles to a faster rate...
Real Estatebestadvice.co.uk

Annual house price growth increases to 10.9%

The Nationwide Building Society has reported that house prices in May 2021 were up 1.8% month-on-month, following a 2.3% rise in April. The annual house price growth rose to 10.9%, the highest level since 2014. This means there is a new record average price of £242,832, up £23,930 over the...
Real Estateomahadailyrecord.com

Area CRE Presidents To Discuss Factors Driving Post-COVID Real Estate Market

The CRE Summit will host an hourlong virtual discussion with area commercial real estate industry presidents June 24. The 10 a.m. panel will put together leaders from Omaha and Lincoln to discuss how COVID-19 has affected their business internally and externally, what their companies are doing to succeed and the different trends they are seeing.
Real Estatethegirlsun.com

Property for sale: UK locations seeing massive surge in popularity as housing demand soars

Coulters Property conducted research to see which areas had the biggest increase in demand across the country. The company looked at Land Registry data to determine which parts of the country have grown and declined in popularity over the past five years in terms of the number of housing transactions. These are the local authorities with the biggest increase in housing transactions:
Real EstateShareCast

UK house prices grow 10.9% year-on-year to fresh record average

Annual house price growth hit double digits in May, rising 10.9% year-on-year to a new record average price of £242,832 - its highest level in almost seven years. On a monthly basis, prices were up 1.8%, following a 2.3% rise in April, with the market seeing a complete turnaround over the past twelve months after housing transactions fell to a record low of 42,000 in April 2020 in the wake of the first Covid-19 lockdown.