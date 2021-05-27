AUD/USD Daily Report

The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of questions about the 0.75 handle and of course the 200 day EMA. Ultimately, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, but if we can recover and rally towards the 0.76 level, that means that the Aussie should continue to climb and recover most of the losses. With that being the case, we could very well see more of a “risk on” attitude around the world when it comes to markets in general, which of course helps the Aussie in and of itself.