AUD/USD Daily Report
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7716; (P) 0.7756; (R1) 0.7781;. AUD/USD is still bounded in range of 0.7673/7890 and intraday bias remains neutral first. As long as 0.7673 support holds, another rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, break of 0.7890 resistance will resume the rally from 0.7530 to retest 0.8006 high. On the downside, break of 0.7673 will suggest that correction from 0.8006 is extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.7530 support and possibly below.www.actionforex.com