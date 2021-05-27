Cancel
AUD/USD Daily Report

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.7716; (P) 0.7756; (R1) 0.7781;. AUD/USD is still bounded in range of 0.7673/7890 and intraday bias remains neutral first. As long as 0.7673 support holds, another rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, break of 0.7890 resistance will resume the rally from 0.7530 to retest 0.8006 high. On the downside, break of 0.7673 will suggest that correction from 0.8006 is extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.7530 support and possibly below.

www.actionforex.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD recovered after edging lower to 0.7476 last week, but upside is limited below 0.7644 support turned resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.7476 will resume the corrective pattern from 0.8006 towards 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7644 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection at 0.7120 next.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now moved into a 0.7520-0.7650 range – UOB

According to UOB Group’s FX Strategists, the negative phase in AUD/USD seems to have ended. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected it to ‘trade between 0.7535 and 0.7595’. AUD subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (0.7566/0.7592) before closing little changed at 0.7583 (+0.09%). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and AUD could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7600 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7620). Support is 0.7565 followed by 0.7545.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3880; (P) 1.3933; (R1) 1.3977;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.3859 minor support will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240, to 1.3668 support and possibly below. On the upside, sustained break of the 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.3970) will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone instead.
Businessactionforex.com

GBP/USD Retreats For Support

The sterling retreated after a dovish BOE kept its policy unchanged, despite higher inflation. The pair has bounced off the key support at 1.3800 on the daily chart. The break above 1.3900 suggests the short side may have unwound their positions. However, price action has met stiff pressure at the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session. Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May. The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.87. Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.
Currenciesfxempire.com

AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped Despite Strong Demand for Risky Assets

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading lower on Wednesday after a failed attempt to continue yesterday’s rally brought in new sellers. Aussie and Kiwi traders are also facing a slew of mixed signals from the markets, which is making it difficult to commit to a direction. The Australian Dollar, which is often viewed as a proxy for risk, is trading lower despite U.S. stock markets at record highs. Meanwhile, a sideways trade in the U.S. Dollar and Treasury yields may be capping gains, but also limiting losses.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD tests daily resistance at $0.7563, Dovetailing with the 200-day SMA

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves) Down 2.3 percent MTD, June on the ropes. Reclaiming May’s gains and also chipping into April’s upside, EUR/USD is touching gloves with familiar support at $1.1857-1.1352. Upstream is focused on 2021 peaks at $1.2349;...
Marketsfxempire.com

AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look for Support

The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of questions about the 0.75 handle and of course the 200 day EMA. Ultimately, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, but if we can recover and rally towards the 0.76 level, that means that the Aussie should continue to climb and recover most of the losses. With that being the case, we could very well see more of a “risk on” attitude around the world when it comes to markets in general, which of course helps the Aussie in and of itself.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Likely to edge higher

The Australian Dollar surged by 58 pips or 0.78% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50–hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session. The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders would...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles near daily lows, around 0.7500 mark

Renewed USD buying interest prompted some fresh selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday. The Fed’s hawkish shifts, the overnight rally in the US bond yields underpinned the USD. A softer risk tone further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie ahead of Powell’s testimony. The AUD/USD pair refreshed daily lows in the...
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.7500

AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7500 following last week's slump. US Dollar Index stays deep in the red on Monday. Retail Sales in Australia rose less than expected in May. After dropping to the lowest level of 2021 at 0.7463 on Friday and losing nearly 3% on a weekly basis, the AUD/USD pair is staging a rebound on Monday. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7510, rising 0.45% on a daily basis.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Sitting at Crucial 0.75 Handle

The Australian dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see the US dollar strengthened overall. The 0.75 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying attention to. We have broken down below the 200-day EMA, which is a negative sign as well. That being said, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, as we are at the bottom of the overall trading range and also at the lows of the year.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook, Key Trend Reversals Playing Out? USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

USD/CAD – Bullish. USD/CAD experienced its best week in about 15 months in the aftermath of the Fed rate decision. The dominant downtrend since 2020 could now be at risk as the pair is attempting to clear the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 1.2468 inflection point is also in focus. If the US Dollar clears the latter against the Canadian Dollar, it could open the door to testing peaks from April. Otherwise, a turn back lower may place the focus on the 20-day and 50-day SMAs. These could establish a bullish crossover in the coming week.
Retailactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, AUD/USD

The FTSE is looking to a softer start after a mixed session on Wall Street. The Fed shift continues to work its way through the market. The US Dollar trades at a 2 month high, however base commodities are recovering from recent weakness which could support the FTSE. UK retail...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CHF Tests Daily Resistance

The US dollar carries on its rally as the SNB sticks with ultra-loose policy. Strong momentum above 0.9090 indicates that the directional bias has shifted to the upside as sellers rush to bail out. The rebound is now testing the resistance at 0.9200 on the daily chart. The RSI shows...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now looks to 0.7500 – UOB

AUD/USD could slip back to the 0.7500 area in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While our expectation for AUD to weaken yesterday was correct, we were of the view that ‘0.7555 is likely out of reach’. The subsequent AUD weakness exceeded our expectation as it dropped to 0.7540. While clearly oversold, the weakness in AUD has scope to move below the April’s low near 0.7530. The next support at 0.7500 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 0.7580 followed by 0.7605.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

The Australian Dollar fell by 95 pips or 1.25% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The AUD/USD currency pair breached a support level at 0.7540 during Thursday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for...
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Tanks To Critical Demand Area

A drop in Australia’s unemployment rate barely lifted its currency as traders’ prices in the US taper. The breakout below the demand area at 0.7600 is a sign of mounting bearish pressure. 0.7530 is a critical support to safeguard the uptrend from a medium-term perspective. Its breach could trigger an extended sell-off leading to a reversal.