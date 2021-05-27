Arthritis Foundation Exercise Class

While competing as an elite athlete, one of the major injuries I succumbed to was a high hamstring tendinopathy – an injury of the hamstring tendons where they attach to your pelvis. Generally considered an over-use injury, the tendons can become damaged in a number of ways, such as partially detaching from the bone, or their fibres degenerating. Whatever the cause, this injury shows up as pain at the top of the back of your leg where it meets your bottom. Sitting down for any length of time, driving, and running fast or uphill can be very painful. This injury is, literally and metaphorically, a pain in the behind!