Arthritis Foundation Exercise Class
This is a group, chair exercise class for people with arthritis. A safe way to stay active, reduce pain, and move more easily. You will learn from our certified instructors. Learn the types of exercises that are right for you, and how much you can do safely. You will practice stretching, breathing, endurance, and balance activities tailored for your ability and skill level. The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Class can help you control pain, feel less tired, boost your mood, and feel more confident about staying active and managing your arthritis.www.gardencitymi.org