The US dollar has initially tried to rally during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to break back down below the ¥110 level. That being said, the market is likely to pull back a bit towards the 50 day EMA, but we also have the FOMC meeting going on, and it looks as if the announcement could have a major influence on where it is going to go to next. That being said, if it is more of a “risk on” type of attitude that we have out there, that also helps the pair go higher.