Person with major injuries following crash south of Bakersfield

At least one person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries after a crash on Houghton Road and South Union Avenue South of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

According to CHP, officers were called out for a person lying in the roadway and a vehicle on its roof just before 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found the vehicle overturned on the off-ramp at Houghton Road.

The person was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.