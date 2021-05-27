Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Person with major injuries following crash south of Bakersfield

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 13 days ago
At least one person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries after a crash on Houghton Road and South Union Avenue South of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

According to CHP, officers were called out for a person lying in the roadway and a vehicle on its roof just before 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found the vehicle overturned on the off-ramp at Houghton Road.

The person was taken to Kern Medical with serious injuries, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.

