STATE TIMBER SALE CR300666, SMITH SHACKTOR

A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 1806 Main Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 for an estimated 4,775 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Treasurer, State of Idaho, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $83,917.60 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $839,176.00. The successful bidder's deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price is $190.92 per MBF.