newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater County, ID

STATE TIMBER SALE CR300666, SMITH SHACKTOR

clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 1806 Main Avenue, St. Maries, ID 83861, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 for an estimated 4,775 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Treasurer, State of Idaho, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $83,917.60 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $839,176.00. The successful bidder's deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price is $190.92 per MBF.

www.clearwatertribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clearwater County, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Land#Public Auction#State Office#Public Lands#The Department Of Lands#Timber#Sale#State Contracts#Forest Products#Lands Office#Bids#Eligible Bidders#Sale Duration#Interested Purchasers#Bidding#Treasurer#Township 41n#Payments#Applicable Law#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Why can’t Clearwater County employers find workers

Employers across the U.S. report difficulties recruiting workers. The problem is especially intense in Idaho, where unemployment rates are lower and employers are trying to add jobs faster. Clearwater County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in March, its lowest level ever, and significantly below the nation’s 6.0%. The March rate...
Weippe, IDclearwatertribune.com

Pierce/Weippe News for the week of May 12, 2021

Timberline is featuring each of their seniors until graduation, and this week’s two seniors are Aly Harlor and Ethan Jared. Aly’s future plans are to attend the University of Idaho and major in marketing. Her favorite part of being a Timberline Spartan is the friendships she has made. Her best advice for the younger students is, teachers are there to help you, reach out if you need it. Lastly, how she would like people to remember her is being a positive influence.
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Down Memory Lane for the week of May 12, 2021

Joint School District #171 will turn over the keys of the Pierce School Building to the Idaho National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program (YCP) at the next school board meeting May 18.*. The School District expects to lose more than a half-million dollars in state funding next school year because of...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Certified Property Appraiser Trainee

Clearwater County Assessor’s office is accepting applications for a full-time position as a Certified Property Appraiser Trainee, with a starting wage of $13.62 per hour DOE & an excellent benefit package. Minimum requirements are: High School Diploma or equivalent, good computer skills, proficient with Excel and Microsoft Word programs, good public relation skills, and ability to be detail oriented, work outdoors in all kinds of weather and have a valid Idaho driver’s license. Knowledge of the Clearwater County area, appraising, forestry, agriculture, and construction or logging equipment would be a plus. For a complete job description and application, contact the Orofino Department of Labor at 416 Johnson Ave, Suite 12, Orofino, Idaho 83544 or call 208-476-5506 or Fax: 208476-3471. Closing date: Open until filled. Clearwater County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will accord a preference to employment of Veterans of the US Armed Services in compliance with Idaho Code 65-502.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE - DEREK LAWRENCE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER. (Adult or Emancipated Minor) A Petition to change the name of Derek Eli Lawrence, now residing in the City of Lenore, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Clearwater County, Idaho. The name will change to Luther. The reason for the change in name is: The name Lawrence belongs to my mother’s ex-husband. I no longer associate with that family and would like to change to Luther, my mother’s maiden name.