Notice to Creditors - Montambo

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER. (Adult or Emancipated Minor) A Petition to change the name of Derek Eli Lawrence, now residing in the City of Lenore, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Clearwater County, Idaho. The name will change to Luther. The reason for the change in name is: The name Lawrence belongs to my mother’s ex-husband. I no longer associate with that family and would like to change to Luther, my mother’s maiden name.