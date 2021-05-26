newsbreak-logo
Idaho State

Notice to Creditors - Montambo

 5 days ago

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred.

