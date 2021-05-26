newsbreak-logo
NOTICE CITY OF OROFINO SURPLUS SALE

The City of Orofino is accepting bids for the following miscellaneous items, equipment and vehicles as surplus items (some items will have a minimum bid):. 4. SHP Subaru Motor (non-operable)______________________. 3. SHP Honda Motor___________________________________. 1-2009 HYOSUNG 250cc Comet VIN#5795 $300. 2-2009 HYOSUNG 250cc Comet VIN#5766 $300. Polaris Magnum 425cc Quad...

Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices continue to climb

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Here’s a selection of...
idaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Injury crash on I-15 north of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello Sunday around 3:06 p.m. According to ISP, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and 66-year-old Maryann Butler of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Orofino events calendar

1. Meaningful Change for Ourselves and the World - a talk on Christian Science; 2. TMT K-5th grades (3 credits); 3. Summer UIdaho Bound Lodging; 4. Phi Gamma Delta 101st Pig Dinner Weekend; 5. Supporting Student to Student Mathematical Discussions;
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Scout Troop #536 can recycling

Over the past year, Boy Scout Troop #536 has been collecting aluminum cans from the recycling trailers at the transfer station and bowling alley in Orofino. This resulted in a pile of cans about 70 feet long, 10 feet high and 10 feet wide. To deal with the monstrous task of crushing the cans, scout leader Stan Leach and his dad, Ted, built a motorized can crusher that flattens the cans between two tires spinning downward simultaneously.
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Down Memory Lane for the week of May 12, 2021

Joint School District #171 will turn over the keys of the Pierce School Building to the Idaho National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program (YCP) at the next school board meeting May 18.*. The School District expects to lose more than a half-million dollars in state funding next school year because of...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

SAMPLE BALLOT - CLEARWATER COUNTY CONSOLIDATED ELECTION

NOTE: VIEW ASSOCIATED IMAGES FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE CLEARWATER COUNTY CONSOLIDATED ELECTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That Clearwater County will be conducting a Consolidated Election on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, for the following taxing districts and for the following purposes, to be held at precinct locations all as indicated below. Identification is required and voter must be a US citizen, at least 18 years of age, who has resided in the county and taxing district for at least thirty days prior to election. Voter must re­register if any changes in name or address have occurred since the last election.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Beware of garden plant thief

Over the past few weeks, I have had six mature plants removed from the terraced area of my backyard. I initially thought that some animal may have been involved or the plants just died, but if this were the case, there would still be some portion of the plant or root remaining, of which there isn’t.
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Get out and vote

On May 18 the citizens of Clearwater County will be voting for Library District Board Members. I urge all of you to get out and vote, even if it is the only item on the Ballot. The Clearwater County Free Library District consists of two Libraries, the Discovery Center in...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Reservoir refills

Dworshak Dam will continue minimum releases of 1,600 cubic feet per second (cfs) as the reservoir refills. Discharges are expected to remain at 1,600 cfs until the last week of May. Water managers will release another announcement regarding Dworshak operations before Memorial Day.
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Certified Property Appraiser Trainee

Clearwater County Assessor’s office is accepting applications for a full-time position as a Certified Property Appraiser Trainee, with a starting wage of $13.62 per hour DOE & an excellent benefit package. Minimum requirements are: High School Diploma or equivalent, good computer skills, proficient with Excel and Microsoft Word programs, good public relation skills, and ability to be detail oriented, work outdoors in all kinds of weather and have a valid Idaho driver’s license. Knowledge of the Clearwater County area, appraising, forestry, agriculture, and construction or logging equipment would be a plus. For a complete job description and application, contact the Orofino Department of Labor at 416 Johnson Ave, Suite 12, Orofino, Idaho 83544 or call 208-476-5506 or Fax: 208476-3471. Closing date: Open until filled. Clearwater County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will accord a preference to employment of Veterans of the US Armed Services in compliance with Idaho Code 65-502.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Youth Summer Employment

The Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps has an immediate need for youth between 16 and 18 years of age to fill crews in the following communities: Kooskia, Grangeville, Potlatch, Orofino, and Pierce. The CBYCC offers 8 weeks of summer employment and education for local youth in natural resource work with Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the USACE at Dworshak, and others. Hourly rate: $7.25.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE - DEREK LAWRENCE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER. (Adult or Emancipated Minor) A Petition to change the name of Derek Eli Lawrence, now residing in the City of Lenore, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Clearwater County, Idaho. The name will change to Luther. The reason for the change in name is: The name Lawrence belongs to my mother’s ex-husband. I no longer associate with that family and would like to change to Luther, my mother’s maiden name.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

City focuses on a busy season ahead

With spring in the air and local businesses returning to accommodate all the visitors to come with it, another full agenda appeared before the members of the Orofino City Council at their regular meeting April 27. Petitions, applications,. Chris St. Germaine with Clearwater County Economic Development (CCED) requested the annual...
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: STEWART

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as a Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of the Notice to Creditors, or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred.