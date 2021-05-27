Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dollar Rebound Earns USDCAD Break, Nasdaq 100 Conditions Hit Extreme

By John Kicklighter
DailyFx
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasdaq, AMC, GME, Dollar and USDCAD Talking Points:. Underlying risk trends are stoic – with the Nasdaq 100 closing out the second smallest daily range since December 2019 this past session. AMC and GME continue to draw rampant retail trading interest, but the appetite isn’t universal. A rise in US...

www.dailyfx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#Inflation#Google Trends#Usdcad Break#Gme#Tradingview Platform One#Amc Overlaid#Gamestop Lrb#Sf Fed#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Nasdaq Shows Notable Rebound But Dow Extends Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - Stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday following the broad-based weakness seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a notable rebound, while the Dow extended a recent downward trend. The major averages ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While...
BusinessZacks.com

5 Financial ETFs to Buy As Fed Signals Sooner Rate Hike

The Fed has signaled a hawkish stance in its latest FOMC meeting though it has kept interest rates near zero. The central bank officials surprisingly raised the chances of two rate hikes by the end of 2023, sooner than the previously projected 2024. Per an FOMC statement, the progress on...
New York City, NYillinoisnewstoday.com

Nasdaq and US dollar shining in US market

From New York, NY-Thursday, the US dollar surged against a wide range of currencies, centered on the dollar. The stock market was mixed. The Nasdaq shot higher and the Standard and Poor’s 500 was flat, but the Dow Jones fell. Investors and traders were clearly divided on which direction the...
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin retests $37K support, gold and stocks drop lower over Fed comments

Steady BTC inflows to crypto exchanges and fallout from the Federal Reserve’s plan to hike interest rates dropped Bitcoin price to the $37,000 support. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped another notch to $37,365 today after a failed attempt by bulls to retake the $40,000 level. The renewed slump comes as the stock market and commodities also pulled back as a result of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments related to future interest rate hikes and concerns over rising inflation which led to pdeclines for both Bitcoin and gold.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels

Canadian Dollar Price (USD/CAD), News, and Analysis:. USD/CAD breaks out of its multi-week trading range. Client sentiment data shows traders cutting back their long positions. The FOMC-induced US dollar rally continues at pace, breaking a range of USD-pair trading ranges and resistance levels. One of many USD-pairs that stand out...
Marketsactionforex.com

Sharp Rise In Safe-Haven Dollar And Yen, And Nasdaq’s Impulsive Jump

A first glance at the market dynamics yesterday indicates that the bulls have directed all their strength and liquidity to buy shares of technology giants in the US. Other sectors and related markets were under a tangible sell-off. We are primarily focused on the persistent buying of the dollar against...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USDCAD 1.2375 Critical Resistance

The US dollar is vulnerable to further losses against the Canadian dollar currency as the pair test towards critical technical resistance. The daily time frame shows that the USDCAD pair is now at the top of a massive falling wedge pattern. Failure to hold the price above the falling wedge could result in a technical pullback in the USDCAD pair towards the 1.2250 support area.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped to a near six-week high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. read more.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX sold off as Fed turns hawkish; Bank Indonesia decision on tap

* Rupiah set for worst day since Feb. 26 * Won hits lowest since May 20 * Indonesia, Taiwan c.bank rate decisions due * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's won led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would raise interest rates earlier than expected, while Indonesian investors awaited a central bank meeting. The won slumped 1.1% and was on track for its worst day since early May as the sudden shift in the Fed's outlook sent the greenback to two-month highs. Seoul's KOSPI index shed half a percent. The rupiah suffered its biggest one-day drop since late February. Jakarta's main stock index was flat, however, as Bank Indonesia was widely expected to leave record low interest rates unchanged as the economy struggles for traction. The Fed's indications on policy tightening and tapering bond buying bruised most emerging market assets as dealers feared this could give regional central banks impetus to follow suit, which could cycle cash out of those markets. "The stage is set for what I feel is a period of somewhat higher volatility as the narrative changes and traders adjust to a future reduction in liquidity conditions," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone. A majority of Bank of Korea's board members have already signalled support for pulling back pandemic-driven stimulus, minutes of its policy meeting showed this week. The firmer dollar sent the Thai baht and the Philippine peso 0.5% and 0.4% lower, respectively. Equity markets also saw traders take money off the table. Philippine shares, which have soared more than 11% in the last three weeks, slid 1.3% and were set for their biggest one-day drop in more than a month. "While markets start adjusting to expectations for a reduction in policy support ahead, risk-off sentiments may linger at a time where markets have had a strong run-up since the start of the year," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. Thailand's stock index outperformed its peers, as the government's plan to reopen the nation to visitors within 120 days and kick-start the tourism-reliant economy helped it add 0.2% on the day. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points at 4.707%. ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloombery Resorts down 2.4%, Universal Robina down 2.3%, and Ayala Land down 2.3%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -6.74 -1.31 5.33 China -0.38 +1.67 0.17 1.48 India 0.00 -0.35 0.00 12.77 Indonesia -0.45 -1.82 0.02 1.69 Malaysia -0.34 -2.66 -0.44 -3.43 Philippines -0.37 -0.85 -1.35 -3.65 S.Korea -1.12 -3.86 -0.53 13.50 Singapore +0.01 -1.12 0.19 10.61 Taiwan -0.16 +2.70 -0.19 17.25 Thailand -0.45 -4.28 0.17 12.30 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Will GOOGL And FB Stock Rebound Or Break Down?

In the stock market, certain price levels are more important than others. And shares of both Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have each reached critical levels. It’s unlikely that the stocks will stay close to these levels for long. Stocks usually don’t spend too much time trading at...
Stocksmorningstar.com

FTSE Seen Opening Lower After Fed Signaled Earlier Rate Rise

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower After Fed Signaled Earlier Rate Rise. 0651 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 48 points lower, according to IG, having closed Wednesday at 7184.95, after the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly signaled that it was likely to raise interest rates by late 2023, earlier than previously forecast. Policy makers also discussed eventual tapering of asset purchases under the Fed's quantitative-easing program. "Pulling away liquidity should lead to some price pullback in major [stock] indices, even though we don't expect a rapid fall as the Fed won't pull away the rug from under investors' feet rapidly," Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya says. Among individual stocks, Whitbread will be in focus after it reported total sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 fell 70% due to pandemic-related restrictions. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, bonds hit by hawkish Fed as dollar gains

* Fed projects two rate rises in 2023, talks tapering. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. LONDON/WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - World equity markets were heading for their biggest fall in weeks on Thursday and U.S. stocks advanced in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed.
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar keeps climbing; Norges Bank signals September rate hike

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The dollar carried on strengthening on Thursday, reaching its highest in more than two months, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. Fed officials on Wednesday projected an accelerated timetable for...
StocksTraders Magazine

Cboe Extends Global Trading Hours

Aims to meet growing customer demand for SPX, VIX options to hedge and manage exposure to broad U.S. equity market and global equity volatility. Move to extend global trading hours expected to complement upcoming planned launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives and the planned acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific. New curb...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Rate Hike in the Cards? ETFs to Buy

As widely expected, the Fed held interest rates steady at a near-zero level in its latest meeting. U.S. interest rates have been this low since March 2020. However, the forecast revealed that 13 members of the Federal Open Market Committee believe the Fed will hike rates in 2023 and the majority expect at least two hikes that year, per a CNBC article. Seven of the 18 members see the Fed increasing rates as early as 2022.