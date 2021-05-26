Budget Hearing

April is over and summer is right around the corner. As usual, things are moving fast at JSD171. Here a few of the highlights. The board has approved moving forward with preparing bid packets for adding stick built classrooms at Timberline elementary to replace the modular classrooms. The classrooms were placed on site in 2012 and have served the school well. Weather and time have taken the toll on the health of the structure and have forced our hand to remedy the situation. The students are temporarily housed in a different mobile classroom and the hope is to have them on solid ground by the beginning of next year. This will be a challenge and expense but it will be a long term solution for our students. Thanks to all who are supporting these efforts.