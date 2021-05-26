newsbreak-logo
Ahsahka, ID

Budget Hearing

 5 days ago

Clearwater West Recreation District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 8th at 6:00 PM at the Ahsahka Community Park, Ahsahka, ID to consider and vote on the following proposed budget for 2022. Citizens of the district are welcome and encouraged to attend and provide comments. Revenue:. Property tax...

