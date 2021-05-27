Kuemper, AWV, SCC, CRB Softball Notch Wins Wednesday
Kuemper picked up a nice win on the road rallying back from down 5-4 after the 4th inning. They nearly broke the game open in the 5th tying the game at 5 but they left the bases loaded. That pressure on the defense though helped them break through in the 6th inning. Kenadee Loew led off the inning with a double off the wall, she scored the go ahead run on a bunt by Kamryn Venner who moved to 2nd on the throw and then stole 3rd. Venner later scored on wild pitch, moving Kaci Peter to 3rd. Chloe Venteicher added to the lead with a double scoring Peter. Kyndal Hilgeberg moved Venteicher to 3rd with a nice sac bunt, setting up an RBI bloop sinble by Hailey Ostrander and Kuemper led 8-5 heading to the bottom of the 6th.www.1380kcim.com