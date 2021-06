WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The Wichita Wind Surge bounced back in a big way beating Springfield 14-1 on Wednesday. 14 runs is the most scored in franchise history. Back in the red jerseys the Wind Surge batted around in the first inning, Wichita sent 11 batters to the plate in the opening frame and was able to put a six spot on the board right away. The six runs in the first are the most scored in an inning by Wichita for the season.