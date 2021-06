The making of the 2021-22 Marion Giants boys basketball team is now underway and a new era will dawn when opening night for the upcoming season rolls around in November. Gone is Jalen Blackmon and a solid senior class which has started moving on into the college ranks and it leaves plenty of positions and roles open. Over the past two weeks Giants’ coach James Blackmon and his coaching staff have started to figure out who might fill some of those vacancies on the court this winter.