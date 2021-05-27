Elements, opponents await area tennis teams

Sometimes the elements are the toughest opponent for tennis players in Montana this time of year and that may hold true for the Class A teams in Great Falls this week.

Today’s forecast is in the 70s with light to moderate winds but Friday promises to be another animal altogether with a high of 60 degrees and wind gusting over 40 mph.

The Class AA teams in Missoula should have more pleasant conditions, at least today, with a forecasted high of 75 degrees. Friday will be cooler (59 degrees) and a little windier.

Class AA

Glacier’s Rory Smith won the AA state title in 2019 as a sophomore and hopes to repeat that feat as a senior. He’s far and away the favorite in that department. Smith drew Luke Donaldson of Helena in the first round.

“He’s definitely got a target on his back, that’s not a bad thing,” Glacier coach Josh Munro said. “It’s definitely something he’s earned. Everyone’s going to be gunning for him.”

Munro is counting on Jake Keller to make a splash, starting with his opponent Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital in the first round.

“He’s got a tough opening match, but some other ones look competitive for him,” Munro said.

Nolan White of Flathead is one that will be gunning for Smith. The left-handed White has Braeden Butler of Gallatin in the first round.

“He’s gonna have some tough matches to get through his side of the bracket,” Flathead coach Jimmy Cripe said. “Rory is on the other side. Hopefully Nolan can make his way through and meet him in the finals but he will have his work cut out for him to get there.”

Cripe considers Flathead as the underdogs of the tournament and noted the weather may end up being the great equalizer.

“Hopefully our grit and scrappiness will see us through,” Cripe said.

Flathead had two girls singles and two girls doubles teams qualify for the state tournament. In the mix for Flathead are Avery Cherot and Emma Hawkins for singles and Claire Morris and Marcella Mercer and Bridget Crowley and Patricia Hinchey in doubles.

The doubles team of Drew Lowry and Tommy Wells qualifying for the state tournament was a nice surprise, Cripe noted. Wells and Lowry played at the No. 2 spot all season.

“We know we have some tough matchups,” Cripe said. “Expecting some tough competition tomorrow.”

Glacier is fresh off winning its 10th consecutive boys Northern AA divisional title. Munro hopes Keller, Smith and the doubles team of Harrison Sanders and Ethan Purdy can help rack up some points in the team title race.

Glacier did not qualify any players for girls’ singles but Colette Daniels and Haven Speer, a duo in their first season of tennis found some momentum at divisionals that Munro hopes will carry through to their matches this week.

“Everyone kind of started the season with expectations that it would be a learning year,” Munro said. “But their confidence was built with each match.”

Matches are scheduled for at 8 a.m. today in Great Falls, starting with boys’ doubles.

Class A

The Whitefish girls swept the singles, doubles and team awards when the state tournament was last held in 2019, but a lost season brought some changes to the Bulldogs’ roster.

They’re still a contender, though, with 2019 singles champ Gracie Smyley back as a senior to defend her title.

Smyley has had a strong season. She’s 20-0 heading into today’s play (she was 26-0 in 2019).

“She’s cruising along,” Whitefish girls’ coach Pat Dryden said.

Dryden also remarks that the girls singles bracket this year is absolutely loaded with talent.

“It’s a phenomenal year for girls Class A tennis,” he said, while also adding that the cupboard might be a little bare next year, since 12 of the 16 players competing in Billings this week are seniors.

Hannah Schweikert of Columbia Falls finished third at state two years ago and is on the other side of the bracket from Smyley, who has beaten Schweikert in every meeting this year.

“She’s definitely an all-star athlete,” Wildkats coach Michele Colliander said of Schweikert. “Her serve is huge and her game is pretty well-rounded.”

The Bulldogs had to “start all over” with doubles, Dryden said. Olivia Potthoff and Aubrey Hanks won two years ago but have since graduated and didn’t have a chance to defend their title as seniors.

Polson’s Qia Harlan and Berkley Ellis took Potthoff and Hanks to three sets in the 2019 state final after winning the divisional final. As a No. 1 seed this year, they are poised for an appearance in the final.

Ara Mercer and Megan Rost provide some depth as Polson’s other entries in girls’ doubles.

Ali Hirsch and Tallory Workman represent Whitefish this time around and have a tough first-first-round matchup in Macie Flamm and Rilee Green of Hardin.

Hardin brings a lot of depth to the girls’ field, as does Polson and the two might be the teams to beat this week.

Jayce Cripe and Joe Brandt feature for Whitefish in boys’ singles. Brandt has a tough first-round draw in Josh Currie from Havre.

Columbia Falls’ Niels Getts, seeded No. 2, is looking for his first state placing since qualifying as a sophomore. Getts lost the divisional final to Cripe in a tie-breaker.

The junior and freshman boys doubles team of Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert have a rematch against Dillon duo John Bramlet and Jett Mosher from their first tennis match ever this season.

“We are hoping things will be a little different this time around,” Colliander said. “Cody and Cade are wild cards because they are first year players.”

Highland Lee-French and Aaron Dicks are Whitefish’s entries, facing Corvallis’ Nik Talia and Luke Sangster in the opening round.

Matches start at 8 a.m. today at Pioneer Park in Billings, starting with boys doubles.