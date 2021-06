Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said the International Cricket Council (ICC) can improve the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle a bit, but he also added that nothing should be taken away from New Zealand. Zealand. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor went undefeated 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday. “You want to play in this test – that’s why I couldn’t watch the first three or four nights because I was dirty that we weren’t there. It’s a flagship event, it’s a final Can we make it better? Yes, we probably can, but we shouldn’t take anything away from New Zealand, “Paine told Newstalk ZB, as stuff.co reported. nz.