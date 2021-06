Coldplay stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform a stripped-down version their new single “Higher Power.” They were supported by a crew of vocalists. At one point, Jimmy Fallon joined in to sing backup while holding a glowing orb. Earlier in the night during the show’s “True Confessions” segment, guest Annie Murphy revealed that she once licked Chris Martin’s sweat off of her hand during a Coldplay concert. Watch it all go down below.