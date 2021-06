Lucy Dacus has just released Home Video, her highly anticipated new album and the third full-length LP of her career. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The 11-track album was inspired by Dacus’ coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia and is described as evoking the “specific moment in time growing up where emotions and relationships start becoming more complex.” Listening through the songs, two of which feature Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, it’s clear that Dacus captured those feelings in an intimate and genuine way. Fans got a preview of such when she rolled out the singles “Thumbs”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “VBS”.